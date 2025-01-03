What’s happening to me is perimenopause? A doubt that can last up to ten years

Last September, illustrator Lyona Ivanova posted on Instagram a vignette about the symptoms she was experiencing since she had entered perimenopause. This is the stage in which the body of menstruating people begins to experience hormonal changes that lead to the definitive end of the period. The symptoms are, among others, hot flashes, changes in the menstrual cycle, insomnia, brain fog or vaginal dryness, so when they feel them, most think that menopause has arrived. But this process usually begins at age 40 and can last ten years or more, a fact that many of the artist’s followers did not know judging by the more than one hundred comments that the post accumulates.

Marta León, expert in women’s health: “At a certain age we are made invisible and that perpetuates the taboo of menopause”

In fact, the author of the comic herself was the protagonist of that confusion. When she began to feel pain in her joints – another of the main symptoms of perimenopause – she thought it was because she was breastfeeding and her calcium levels had dropped. But when she experienced her first hot flash this summer, she was scared. “I related them to menopause,” she tells elDiario.es, “so I went to the gynecologist to explain what was happening to me. But, although I am 45 years old, he told me that I was still too young for that and he did not tell me anything about perimenopause.” Since he also started to have insomnia, he went to the pharmacy to ask for some medicine because he had read that magnesium worked very well. There, the reaction was similar to that of the gynecologist: “You are still very young.”

Blanca, who is 41 years old, went to her gynecologist after two very heavy bleedings apparently unrelated to her period. “He told me I could have torn it during sex or menopause, because I was 40 years old. “He didn’t talk to me about perimenopause,” she says. She told him that it seemed too soon, that there were no cases of early menopause in her family, but the answer she received was that sometimes there were hormonal imbalances and that he could prescribe a contraceptive pill to regulate them. “I told him that I didn’t want to take it, that I preferred to wait.”

Something similar happened to Eider, who went to the doctor for symptoms related to perimenopause (she did know the term). “He prescribed me contraceptives for the symptoms but they made me feel terrible and he didn’t give me anything else,” he says.

Although in light of these testimonies it seems that the term was born very recently and that it is still quite unknown, it has already been used in scientific literature for years. Silvia P. González, gynecologist with a Master’s Degree in Climacterium and Menopause and elected president of the Spanish Association for the Study of Menopause, analyzes that “perhaps before it was more common to talk about the transition to menopause and women, mistakenly, called this ‘premenopause’ stage when, etymologically, this term refers to the entire stage prior to menopause, starting with menarche itself (that is, a girl of 15 years old is also ‘premenopausal’).” The gynecologist considers that using the word perimenopause gives “a constructive nuance of everything a woman can do about her health when menopause is approaching but has not yet occurred, on a preventive level.”

Why doesn’t anyone say it?

Last October, actress and comedian Caroline Taylor published a video about a woman who wonders if experiences such as being hot, forgetting if she has read a book, or a sudden change in mood could be perimenopause. After questioning it with her friends and her mother, she ends up at her doctor’s office, who asks: “Could it be perimenopause?”, and he answers: “I don’t know. There is not much information about it. “At the end of the day, who cares?” As is often the case with good comedy, it’s funny because it’s true.

How do you know if you are in perimenopause? “One way to diagnose whether the symptoms are due to perimenopause is if they vary depending on the woman’s menstrual status,” explains Silvia P. González. “During perimenopause, the moments in which there is a menstrual cycle alternate, often even shorter than before, and months in which there is no menstruation. “If the symptom is hormone-dependent,” he continues, “it will vary depending on ovarian activity, so it is good for the woman herself to observe this fact.”

In some comments on Lyona’s post, the account of nutritionist and menopause disseminator Marta Marce, who has more than 340,000 followers on Instagram, has been recommended. At the age of 26 she was diagnosed with very advanced ovarian cancer and underwent an operation that automatically led her to menopause. “I went from having the hormones of a 26-year-old woman to a 60-year-old woman in a flash,” she recalls. At that time, the doctors told her that she would stop having her period and the ability to have children, but they did not give her information about the problems that appear with the withdrawal of her period, such as changes in metabolism or memory. That prompted her to train as a nutritionist and investigate the subject.

“There are professionals who do, but there is still not enough talk about the importance of strength exercise, the need for stress management or certain nutrients, such as omega-3 or magnesium,” he says. For her, from the age of 41 it can be considered that a woman enters perimenopause. “If 51 years is the average age of menopause in Spain [según la AEEM] and ten years before the hormonal change begins, we don’t need to know exactly, for what,” he says. He considers that starting from the quarantine, taking care of yourself in these aspects “is not going to do any harm but rather serves to try to prevent problems such as cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis or the whole neurodegenerative issue in time,” he says.

Where there are no hormones, there is money

If many women explain that they are encountering ignorance, the one who has detected an opportunity with this stage of women is the market. The fall, albeit partial, of the taboo on menopause had already attracted many companies in this business. Now, extending the age to ten years before definitive amenorrhea is creating a new niche. In fact, a recent study from the consulting firm Mckinsey shows that women’s health is one of the star segments of the wellness industry, which currently generates 1.8 trillion dollars globally.

According to consultant Anna Pione, this area has gained relevance, especially in the field of products for the effects of menopause: “It is a market that was really neglected, and now we are seeing much more willingness to discuss, invest in it and normalize what women are going through during this stage.”

An example in Spain of how the market has set its sights on this stage is that of the brand of natural products for menopause symptoms Domma: in 2024, they exceeded one million euros in turnover and plan to triple this figure in 2025.

Cristina Martínez and Mireia Roca undertook the project in 2021, when the former began to experience unexpected symptoms at age 40. “It was a shock discovering that it was perimenopause, a stage that we didn’t even know about because we had always associated menopause with something that happens around 50,” Roca tells elDiario.es. “We realized that this lack of information was generalized for all women, both those who have not yet gone through it and those who are already there.”

However, they affirm that their products have “an effectiveness that has been clinically proven, with the support of a multidisciplinary scientific team specialized in integrative women’s health.” They also develop “visibility in the media and social networks, promoted by public figures, which is breaking the taboo and putting the issue on the table,” they say.

The danger of commodification

However, where there is a fishing ground for income, it creates a risk of commoditization at all costs.

Marta Marcé declares that she does little advertising as much as she could, because she is offered many collaborations – further evidence that the market has seen opportunity. Consider that on social networks there are people doing good dissemination work, but also many who try to jump on the bandwagon with a purely commercial purpose. “These are things that maybe don’t even have anything to do with menopause and don’t have scientific validity, clinical practice or anything else. “That makes me angry and scary,” he points out. “It is a sensitive stage for women. You notice that you get a bigger belly, that your body changes and if you just fight against it all it leads to is frustration and buying things,” he says. “They promise you to return to your old body or to have your old libido again and it’s not going to be like that.”

Lyona explains that when she was contacted to promote things for perimenopause, it clicked for her. “I started taking magnesium and vitamin supplements and I have stopped having pain and insomnia. The truth is that I wouldn’t lie,” he says. She went to her family doctor to ask for an analysis and told him what she was consuming. “He told me it was fine,” he says.

Silvia P. González understands that there may be an excessive commercialization of perimenopause because the number of women in Spain who are going through this process is high and can generate a lot of income. It also clarifies that it is always advisable to use products that have scientific studies that support both their effectiveness and safety.

“Just because they are natural products, it should not be assumed that they are harmless,” says this gynecologist. Likewise, he points out that the consumer must know that not all active products are the same and that they must consider what dose and in what chemical form they take it. “It is not enough for me that in the consultation a patient tells me (as happens many times) that she takes, for example, magnesium. I have to know the milligrams and if it is citrate, bisglycinate, carbonate, threonate, malate, etc…because their characteristics and effects are different,” he concludes.