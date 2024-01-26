Governors of 25 US states supported Texas' right to self-defense

The American state of Texas has become the epicenter of the confrontation between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republicans who disagree with his migration policy and policy towards Ukraine. This is not the first year that state authorities, led by Governor Greg Abbott, have been conducting Operation Lone Star on the border with Mexico, trying to stop the flow of illegal immigrants on their own. By early 2024, a critical situation had developed on the southern border of the United States.

Biden decided, with the support of the Supreme Court, to issue an ultimatum to the state of Texas and recognize the actions of its authorities as unlawful. This happened after Republicans demanded to redirect part of the funds intended to help Ukraine to protect the American border. Republican governors of 25 states stood up for Texas, accusing the president himself of “invading the state.” A number of media believethat things are heading towards civil war.

Instead of upholding the rule of law and securing borders, the Biden administration attacked Texas joint statement of Republican governors

“We stand with our fellow Governor Greg Abbott and the State of Texas in using all tools and strategies, including razor wire fences, to secure the border (…) With the Biden Administration abandoning its constitutional obligations to the states, Texas has everything legal basis to protect the sovereignty of our states and our nation,” the governors added.

What is Operation Lone Star in Texas?

Operation Lone Star was launched by Texas Governor Abbott in 2021. The reason was a sharp increase in the flow of illegal migrants from Latin America after Biden softened immigration laws. By order of Abbott, Texas law enforcement agencies received the right to independently guard the border with Mexico, which included the construction of barbed wire, as well as the capture of refugees.

During the operation, the Texas National Guard detained almost half a million people and also arrested almost 35,000 migrants. Texas was the state with the smallest increase in migrant influx as migration routes redistributed to California, Arizona and New Mexico.

In response to criticism from the US Democratic Party, Texas authorities began sending buses with illegal migrants to the largest states and cities led by Democratic politicians. “Abbott's buses,” as journalists dubbed them, have sparked humanitarian crises in cities like New York, Chicago and Denver and sparked outrage among Democrats.

Biden issues ultimatum to Texas

On January 22, the Supreme Court supported Biden in a dispute with Texas and declared the actions of state security forces to capture migrants unconstitutional. The court also gave federal authorities the right to demolish border barriers that were erected on the orders of state authorities. However, Texas refuses to comply with the court's decision.

On January 13, the confrontation between Texas and Washington almost escalated into armed clashes in the Eagle Pass area. The Texas National Guard has effectively seized Shelby City Park, which the US Federal Border Patrol uses as a temporary holding point for illegal migrants before they are transported for further processing. Washington regarded this as a seizure of the state border.

On January 23, the U.S. Department of the Interior ordered the Texas National Guard to leave the park and provide federal security forces with access to the refugee facility, but Governor Abbott responded that Biden “violated his oath to faithfully implement the immigration laws enacted by Congress.” Biden issued an ultimatum to the Texas authorities: remove all barriers against migrants and clear the border, otherwise the Texas authorities face a federal lawsuit and, probably, a military solution to the conflict. They were given a day to make a decision, which has already expired.

The conflict between Democrats and Republicans arose over Ukraine

The active actions of the Texas authorities on the border were the result of a global conflict between Republicans and Democrats over the issue of financial assistance to Ukraine. January 3 City of Eagle Pass visited Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson. He said Republicans would block funds for Ukraine unless federal authorities found $10 billion to continue Operation Lone Star.

Democrats formally reject the proposed legislation and have called into question the legality of Texas carrying out the operation through the Supreme Court. Apparently, Washington hopes to the last to resolve everything peacefully: after the court sided with Biden, the White House issued a conciliatory statement, recalling the president’s readiness to take into account the opinion of Republicans.

On his first day in office he [Джо Байден] has presented Congress with a comprehensive plan for immigration reform, and that's why he's working to find a bipartisan deal with Congress that includes increased funding and meaningful reforms See also Two new heads of regional military administrations have been appointed in Ukraine The White house

However, Texas continues to insist on the legality of its actions. Also a number of Democrats called Biden to take control of the National Guard to prevent other states from supporting Texas.

Trump calls for sending the National Guard to protect Texas

25 states have already expressed their support for Texas; moreover, they have expressed their readiness to send their forces to help Governor Abbott. In particular, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has already stated about plans to send barbed wire to Texas. State National Guard forces have been participating in Operation Lone Star since 2021.

All willing states should deploy security in Texas to prevent illegal immigrants from entering and bring them back across the border. Donald Trumpex-president of the USA

Abbott is hot supported former US President Donald Trump, who is one of the favorites in the 2024 presidential race. He called on all Republican governors to follow South Dakota's example and send the National Guard to Texas to secure the border and protect them from the federal government.

“When I become President, on Day One, instead of fighting Texas, I will work hand in hand with Governor Abbott and other border states to stop the invasion, close the border and quickly begin the largest domestic deportation operation in history,” added the businessman.