The multinational Mexican Economic Development Agency (Femsa)operator of the Oxxo self-service store chainannounced this Thursday the temporary closure of its establishments and gas stations in the city of Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, due to the high rates of violence in the region.

The group confirmed that this measure seeks to protect the integrity of its employees in the face of recent acts of violence.

In a statement, Femsa explained that the decision was motivated by “acts of violence which put the integrity of the collaborators at risk,” stressing that they have already filed complaints with the competent authorities.

The company expressed hope that safety conditions will improve soon so that it can ensure the protection of its staff and resume operations.

This announcement comes a week after the registration Simultaneous attacks on three Oxxo stores and two vehicles in Uruapan, Michoacán, which highlights an escalation in the violence affecting various commercial operations in Mexico.

During the attacks in Uruapanperpetrated around 11:45 in the morning, unidentified men used Molotov cocktails against establishments located at strategic points such as the Libramiento Oriente, the Industrial Boulevard and the Uruapan-Pátzcuaro free highway.