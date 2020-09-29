TV’s popular show ‘Bigg Boss’ 14th season starts on October 3. Like every time, this time also the audience is very excited about this show and also everyone wants to know who is going to come on the show this time. Now as the date of the grand premiere of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ is getting closer, the contestants of the show are being revealed. Now in such a new promo video of ‘Bigg Boss 14’ has come out, which has surprised everyone. Yes, Radhe Ma is seen taking an entry in ‘Bigg Boss’ house in the video that surfaced.

Let me tell you that this video that is going viral has been shared with Colors Channel’s official Instagram account. It can be seen in this video that Radhe Maa is taking a banged entry in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ house. Here also Radhe Ma is seen wearing a red dress and a trident in his hand. Ever since this video has surfaced, fans of ‘Bigg Boss’ have been continuously giving their reactions by commenting on this video.

While sharing this promo video share of ‘Bigg Boss 14’, the show’s team has captioned – ‘Barsegi Whose grace this Saturday at Bigg Boss house? # BB14 Grand Premiere, 3 October Saturday at 9 pm. However, now it is not known whether Radhe Maa will be a contestant or even as a guest in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.