TikTok is under pressure in Europe, and the outcome of this investigation could have significant impacts on the future of the app on the continent.

TikTok, the Chinese social platform operated by ByteDance, is currently subject of an investigation conducted by the European Commission, based on the Digital Services Directives (DSA). European authorities are examining possible violations of the regulations, focusing mainly on what concerns the protection of the safety of minors.

But not only that: the formal investigation procedures will focus on several issues, including adaptive algorithms, default privacy settings, transparency of ads on the platform and access to data for researchers.

vicious circle Europe is carefully examining whether TikTok complies with the high privacy standards required by digital services laws The European Commission has identified a significant problem in the “adaptive design” by TikTok.

The use of algorithms capable of generating an infinite loop of viewing short videos would end up dragging users into a vortex of incessant consumption. This aspect, in addition to escaping any time limitation of screen display, could negatively impact mental health of young people.

One source of concern is the phenomenon in which TikTok's algorithm progressively suggests more and more extreme videos, dragging those in front of the display into a kind of downward spiral. Furthermore, the age verification of the platform has been criticized for the lack of effectiveness in the tools that should prevent minors from accessing inappropriate content.