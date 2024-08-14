New rumors about Chiara Ferragni and Silvio Campara

While Fedez is photographed with his new flame, 23-year-old Luna Shirin Rasia, Chiara Ferragni is reportedly experiencing a moment of reflection with what has been indicated as her new partner, manager Silvio Campara.

Providing new indiscretions about the alleged couple, who were photographed together in Mykonos, is the journalist Gabriele Parpiglia, who on his profile X summarizes the story.

“Silvio Campara is currently in Forte dei Marmi with the children he had with his wife, his current wife Giulia. The latter, however, after having discovered unexpectedly and with a heavy load of pain the relationship between her husband and Chiara Ferragni, has chosen to go to Sardinia. While she, Chiara, flew to Greece with her family and the children she had with her ex-husband Fedez. And what happened after our revelations? The story is as follows” writes the journalist.

Which then continues: “Chiara and Silvio had agreed to take care of their children the first 15 days of August (in fact Fedez is in Sardinia like Giulia, and both will take their two children after mid-August) to be able to leave together for Peru, as we revealed. Everything calculated following the perfection of the new love. But after the revelations made something was interrupted”.

“After having said that Giulia (a friend – or rather ex- of Chiara, well before her husband), confronted her rival on the phone and wrote her a series of messages without ever receiving a response from Ferragni who read… and went further. After having understood that Chiara, as per her words, would have done everything to take Silvio, Giulia showed off the pride and patience of someone who absolutely does not want to extinguish this love”.

According to Parpiglia, the “escape to Peru, a destination chosen by the new couple hoping to go unnoticed (madness today with a click of a cell phone you can be reached anywhere, ed.) at the moment, despite having bought tickets, chosen itinerary, bought business… seems to have fallen through”.

“Silvio, after our article, on the one hand is fighting a crisis with himself because he doesn’t want to lose his wife or his family, on the other hand he has never stopped hearing from Chiara. However, Peru for a question of respect or for fear of losing true love, that is, the one for Giulia, has fallen through for the moment”.