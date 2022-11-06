The disease of monkeypox or monkeypox It is becoming “smartestbecause experts warned that the virus has developed mutations that help you avoid being attacked by medicines or the body’s immune response.

The study was published in the Journal Autoimmunity and provides an overview to improve the understanding of existing drugs used in the treatment of the disease caused by the monkeypox virus.

Study author Shrikesh Sachdev said the evolution of the virus over time and that the virus has accumulated mutations in areas where drugs should bind and prevent spread, just like vaccines.

“So the virus is getting smarter. It can avoid being attacked by drugs or antibodies from our body’s immune response and continue to spread to more people.”

To study the evolution of the monkeypox virus, DNA samples sequenced from more than 200 strains of the virus taken from 1965, when it began to spread through Africa, until the outbreaks of the year 200 and its global expansion in 2022, were analyzed.

Five virus strain-specific proteins were analyzed: DNA polymerase, DNA helicase, A22R bridging protein, DNA glycosylase, and G9R.

The author said that the mutations were found at critical points that affect the binding of the DNA genomeas well as where drugs and vaccine-induced antibodies are supposed to bind, which would be causing the ineffectiveness of vaccines and drugs aimed at combating the virus.

