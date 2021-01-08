Just a few hours ago the artistic director and scriptwriter of Dying Light 2, Pawel Selinger, announced his goodbye from Techland after two decades working in the Polish company. This has been only the last episode of headaches within the studio, which seems to be living hell in the development of this long-awaited zombie video game. Although a few days ago, before the end of 2020, Techland assured that during 2021 we would have news of Dying Light 2, enough time has passed without knowing absolutely anything about the project so that many wonder what’s going on with Dying Light 2. Today we try to shed some light on this.

What’s going on with Dying Light 2

Initially scheduled for release in spring 2020, Techland announced in January of last year (a full year ago) that Dying Light 2 was going to delay indefinitely. As is usual, the statement announcing the delay spoke of being able to deliver the best possible product and close to the study’s vision. However, there was also talk of offering news in the following months. Something that hasn’t happened in the last twelve months. What we did know in May 2020 is that a Polish media was talking about the situation in TechlandOn the Dying Light 2 development team specifically, it was disastrous.

Contradictory management, work environment full of shouting, tension and insults and even crunch rumors. All of this was mentioned in that article. A month later, the accusations of sexual harassment against screenwriter Chris Avellone, with whom Techland did not hesitate to cut relations as soon as it became known, joined all that chaos. As if that were not enough, 2020 was a complicated year due to the pandemic of the covid-19, which made it even more difficult to straighten out the situation in the development of Dying Light 2.

We’ll know more about Dying Light 2 in 2021

Techland denied the accusations of the aforementioned article in the Polish media. But the truth is that twelve months after announcing its delay, there is still no news from Dying Light 2. It is to be expected that the European company end your silence in the coming weeks, but there are also no certainties about when it will. For now, in that sense, there are many more unknowns than realities around a highly anticipated video game, especially by those who enjoyed the excellent first installment. A first delivery that Techland has cared for and expanded over time.