Mexico City.- It would be a severe blow for the Ajusco television station. In the last hours the rumor spread that TV Azteca would be left without its pillars in the sports broadcasts of the Mexican League: Christian Martinoli and Luis García Postigo.

On a recent visit to Nuevo León, the nice soccer commentators left their future on the air at Azteca Deportes when they were asked about the possibility of changing television stations. It should be noted that neither of them denied this information and they did not want to go into details either.

“No, not about that topic… I prefer not to talk. We have to go now, thank you very much,” Christian Martinoli pointed out. For his part, ‘doctor’ Garcia was blunt in saying that “we cannot talk about this.” Each declaration has left in doubt the permanence of the pairing in Azteca Deportes.

This topic began to sound when months ago Christian Martinoli himself shared an anecdote with David Medrano when he asked him if he had received offers from the competition, Televisa, a company that sought him out to narrate at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

“They told me that if I would accept an offer to work at Televisa, I said any offer that comes to me, the first thing I have to do is talk to Azteca,” said the sportswriter. It is not yet known if Televisa tries again to hire the man born in Mar del Plata to continue making a pair with the former player.

For years Christian Martinoli and Luis García Postigo have become the most popular couple of narrators in Mexican soccer. As some colleagues say, they found their style and although some try to ‘copy’ their way of narrating, that style can only come out of the Aztecs.