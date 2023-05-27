Astro, the robotic pet being tested by Amazon in the US, follows a woman in a house. Amazon

Amazon is clear that it does not want to be a mobile phone manufacturer for now, after the failure of the Fire Phone, and that it is forced to fight for leadership in electronic commerce against the fierce Chinese competition from AliExpress or the emerging Temu. You also know what your immediate strategy is: to conquer the home with devices and services that automate it as much as possible. But, as in the world of the stage, the show must go on and its headquarters in the United States are already working and testing new devices and services that they plan to extend to the rest of the world, such as a robotic pet (Astro), 4K UHD televisions that are controlled by voice (Omni), an online gaming platform (Luna) and the big bet: to become an internet provider where fiber does not reach with its own network of satellites (Kuiper) that faces Starlink, the service created by Elon Musk.

Astro, Amazon’s home robot, can check for improperly closed doors or windows.

Star. “Within 5 or 10 years, every house will have at least one robot.” This is the premise of Dave Limp, Amazon’s vice president for devices and services, for the development of this mobile device launched two years ago by invitation and which is still being tested by users. It has been considered an Alexa (the company’s voice assistant) on wheels. But Limp thinks it’s something more: “It’s closer to a pet. It is in the field of the company and, in that field, personality has been added to it”. Astro shares a name with the dog of The Jetsons (The Jetsons), the futuristic animation family created by Hanna-Barbera, will have its own voice and its screen shows reactions that simulate emotions from two eyes reminiscent of emoticons.

Ken Washington, vice president of consumer robotics, explains that it has two hours of autonomy and can move without crashing in complex environments and without light, that it can interact with the members of the house, supervise pets, check the security status of the home, keep track of how an elderly person or children are doing and provide entertainment.

Washington defends that all processes are carried out and stored on the device, that data is not shared in the cloud and that it has all the guarantees of privacy. The expected price when the testing phase is over will be around $1,500 (1,373 euros).

Daniel Rausch, Amazon’s vice president for entertainment and services, shows off features of the new televisions at the company’s headquarters in Seattle.

televisions. Amazon has already bet on Fire TV and Cube devices to upgrade and convert old devices into a television with Internet connection and voice commands at a low price. But the objective is to offer its own device, in addition to integrating its system into screens from other brands. It is the latest generation of the omni series, 4K Ultra HD televisions that are already on the market with 65 inches in the United States for 549 euros (600 dollars). These devices are part of the connected home strategy and respond by voice commands not only to requests related to television, but also to all connected devices. In addition, it becomes an image frame, an Alexa more, an image creator at the user’s request and a game monitor.

“We have become accustomed to the idea that there is a part of our house [el televisor] that we put aside, that does nothing for us and that is ugly. We believe that we can restore what it means, help users and make it the center of the home”, summarizes Daniel Rausch, Amazon vice president for entertainment and services.

A player observes the offer of Luna games on their screens. Amazon

Moon. It is an online gaming platform that will be available to Amazon customers starting next March in the United States and will then go to Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany. There is no date for its implementation in Spain and other countries. The platform can be played with any existing device, you can use your mobile as a controller (although there will be offers for specific devices) and it will include Fortnite.

Rausch justifies this year of testing that “making the processing of a video game in the cloud and then taking it, at a sufficient rate, to a customer’s home, to their living room, entails many complex technical problems to solve.” “The first job”, adds the manager, “is to make sure that it really works. Then, reach as many customers as we can, but there are different standards, technologies, regulations, supply chains… They are not impediments, but they are things that take time in product development and in business”.

One of the three antenna models for receiving the internet signal from Amazon satellites. Amazon

Kuiper. It is the most ambitious project of the commerce giant: “Bringing the internet reliably, quickly and cheaply”, according to Naveen Kachroo, head of the project, to 2.9 billion people who, according to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), they lack access to the network or have never used it.

The way to reach this huge community, which accounts for 37% of the world’s population, is through space, a business in which Elon Musk already operates with Starlink. To this end, according to Kachroo, satellite production begins this year and there are already 77 contracted launches with the goal of reaching 90% of the constellation by 2029 (in total there will be 3,226 satellites) deployed.

The receivers will be antennas of 18 square centimeters (100 megabytes per second), 28 (400 Mbps) and 81 by 46 centimeters for traffic needs of one gigabyte per second.

The market, in addition to residential without fiber services, is small and medium-sized industry, public services in remote areas, transportation, telecommunications companies, and emergency devices.

Amazon Zoox Robotaxi. zoox

zoox. It is the name of the autonomous taxis that Amazon is already testing in California with its employees and that are still under development, as can be seen on the streets of Seattle, Amazon’s main headquarters and where EL PAÍS has gone along with about twenty international media invited by the company. “In the next two decades, our population in most of the world will be over 65 years of age,” Limp points out, explaining that it will be one of the strategic sectors for this type of service. The manager admits that it is a risky sector, but they assume it with confidence in technological development. “With the advances we have in artificial intelligence, we think it’s a manageable problem,” he concludes.

