On December 31, the majority of the population makes the same wish by toasting: May next year be full of good things. During this day, in addition to taking stock of the season we leave behind and setting new goals for the new one, traditions rule and there are a large number of rituals to manifest luck. Among them, stands out the wear red underwear. Regardless of the color trends that are taking place, every Christmas, this tone is the main protagonist and becomes essential on New Year’s Eve.

This practice is common in countries such as Spain, France and Italy and to a lesser extent, Germany. There are various theories about its origin, but the most established comes from the Middle Ages. At that time, red was associated with witchcraft and bad energy and it was totally prohibited to use it. At the same time, impoverished society began to believe that if they rescued this colorthey could recover their fortune and that is how the girls decided to incorporate it under their outfits so as not to leave it visible. Shortly after, this custom spread and began to be used to attract good luck in a new year.

Over time, society has incorporated rules that supposedly must be followed to attract happiness. One of them is that red underwear cannot be bought for yourself, they have to give it to you. Furthermore, the lingerie set or underwear you wear on New Year’s Eve can only be used once and it is essential that it not be seen, it has to be completely hidden under your outfit. However, this can be too much and not all women follow it to the letter.

Red underwear to attract good luck in 2025

Red is the tone of love and is considered one of the sexiest and most flattering, especially in women’s lingerie. It is reminiscent of passion and seduction and can positively influence women’s self-esteem. In fact, for New Year’s Eve, it can also be worn in your styling. If you want to bet on red underwear for attract good luck in 2025you can choose different options.









A bra and panty set or thong will be an excellent option. If your look allows it, choose a ‘Balconette’ type top model with lace, very elegant and flattering, like this one from Tezenismade with recycled lace.

‘Miami’ underwear set by Tezenis. The bra costs 17.99 euros and the panties, 5.99.



Likewise, you can also choose a bodysuit, although if you are daring, do not hesitate to add a red garter belt. This model of Intimissimi In soft flocked tulle with a diamond motif, lace inserts and wavy elastic detail on the front, it is a sure hit.

Winter of Love garter belt by Intimissimi. 25.90 euros.



Also, another idea is to sleep in pajamas or a red nightgown that makes you feel sexy. Now, you know everything about the tradition of wearing red underwear on New Year’s Eve and you can give your friend the best outfits or buy them yourself if you are not superstitious.