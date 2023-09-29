













What’s behind the success of One Piece’s live-action?: a cast of actors full of passion









The live-action of One Piece obtained comments and close monitoring from Eiichiro Oda himselfwho is the author of the manga work, so each of the details had a guarantee of being fairly valued.

Of course The author had influence in the adaptation and this allowed the final product to be truly punctual. It is surprising that, despite the fact that around 100 chapters of the original work were compressed into eight chapters lasting approximately one hour, the adaptation was received favorably.

The live-action of One Piece It shone and the fans – and even the non-fans – applauded each of the moments that Iñaki Godoy and company managed to express with their performances.

Source: Netflix

Why is One Piece an unprecedented success?

What did the success of One Piece’s live-action achieve?

In principle, the narrative structure and the scripts had a good edition that allowed the story to flow in the new film medium. The doubts were vast because the fantasy of the universe of One Piece It is extraordinary, however, this was also achieved in a good way, as Oda said, thanks to current technologies.

Nevertheless, The key to success was clear after the premiere of One Piece live-action. Even Oda himself acknowledged that this fact had greatly benefited the adaptation and it was something that he loved: finding Monkey D. Luffy in the real world.

Iñaki Godoy is an incarnation of Monkey D. Luffy.

Source: Netflix

Iñaki Godoy, his crew and the success of live-action

Iñaki Godoy is a Mexican actor who has a very short artistic career, in part because he is a very young actor. However, that does not limit his abilities.

Iñaki Godoy is now known as an actor full of charisma and naivety, perfect characteristics to play a complex character like Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece.

Eiichiro Oda previously mentioned that Iñaki Godoy was practically born to be Luffy. His energy and simplicity show us an interesting facet of the actor’s own achievements.

Iñaki Godoy’s performance as Luffy is extraordinary, so much so that he could be in danger of being pigeonholed into it. However, beyond this, The actor has shown total dedication and passion for the story of Eiichiro Oda.

Of course, this gives more dynamism to the live-action delivery because all the happiness, passion and energy of the protagonist is printed. And although Iñaki Godoy is the key to success, and makes fans unable to abandon Luffy in the adaptation of him, the remaining pirates of the crew also did their job and in a masterful way.

The cast of One Piece live-action

The crew of One Piece live-action is made up of the following actors:

1. Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy – 19 years old

2. Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro -26 years old

3. Jacob Gibson as Usopp – 27 years old

4. Emily Rudd as Nami -29 years old

5. Taz Skylar as Sanji- 27 years old

However, it should be noted that the individual careers of each of the actors are short, they have small projects or roles. Except Mackenyu who has been stellar in live-action anime installments.

Overall, it is shocking how certain actors coming “out of nowhere” made a huge impact on fans.

Source: Netflix

The community approves of each person’s role and also considers their performances to be fabulous. Iñaki Godoy and his crew managed to bring passion to their roles as East Blue pirates. It seems like they were some kind of hidden talent waiting to emerge in a project like One Piece!

This anime installment reflects the talent, passion and dedication of the cast led by Iñaki Godoy, who has already received the love of fans.

Because of this, the second cast for the new season will surely be selected carefully, its importance has already been made clear to us. Let us highlight that Jamie Lee Curtis has already signed up as Chopper’s teacherLet’s see what other characters are added to our fabulous installment.

We recommend you: One Piece: Confirmed! The second season was announced

How many chapters does the One Piece manga have?

Currently the manga of One Piece It has 1093 chapters. The compilation volumes are 107 so far.

If you want to read the latest published chapter of the manga, in Spanish and legally and for free, you can review it on MangaPlus online, because it publishes a new chapter every Sunday.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 31 times, 11 visits today)