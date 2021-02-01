In a world where the ability to save is becoming increasingly vulnerable, bitcoin continues on the upward path and becomes a very attractive option -although risky- to protect value. To the surprise of many passersby, in the last hours several Argentine cities woke up with posters that seek to promote its use.

The City of Buenos Aires, Mendoza and the Atlantic Coast exhibited luminous posters in their neuralgic points, with the legend: “It’s Now, Save, NOW”.

It is a strategy promoted by various referents of the technological and financial ecosystem who joined forces to raise awareness and provide information about the most prominent cryptocurrency.

Before a world economy reeling At the rate of the pandemic and people’s savings capacity is depreciating every day, this campaign set out to publicize bitcoin as the most reliable value reserve system of these times.

BTC’s idyllic start to 2021, along with other cryptocurrencies, which achieved all-time highs in their prices, brought even more attention to this rising market.

Although bitcoin and ethereum are the most famous, there are more than 7,000 types of cryptocurrencies on the market.

“Countries were chosen where the search for the word bitcoin has increased during the pandemic, mainly due to the excessive monetary issuance of central banks and the United States federal reserve. People are looking for protection of value, privacy, and access to the financial system “, says Rodolfo Andragnes, Bitcoin Iberoamerica Foundation.

With the world economy back in recession and the monetary issue in securities never seen before, bitcoin is consolidated as the best alternative to the monetary system.

Inflation, restrictions and loss of confidence in currencies are some of the problems that bitcoin has set out to solve. Frequent changes in the rules of the financial game to be able to choose ways of saving or investing in securities destabilize the little or much surplus that can be used for the future.

“The dollar is not neutral, the dollar is political and it is also not scarce. While gold is neutral and in short supply. Bitcoin shares all these attributes as a store of value, but what adds up and is the most interesting is its easy access and transportation ”, adds Andragnes.

Being a digital currency, anyone in the world can acquire it and it does not need any type of intermediaries to achieve it.

Those behind this action highlight the urgent need to raise awareness about the use that is given to money.

The world is going through a historic moment, and the price of BC too, reaching a price above 40 thousand dollars. Hence a crucial question arises: When should you buy?

“If you really believe in bitcoin, if you think it is going to be an alternative to a long-term store of value, the value is irrelevant. If you understand where it is going and believe in it, then it is always a good time to buy. The price may be higher or lower, but that ultimately is the least of it, “concludes the executive.

SL