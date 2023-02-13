Since last week, high inflation and the latest inventions of Peronism have shared the news in Argentina with an unusual case: the mass arrival of pregnant Russian women in the country.

According to Argentine authorities, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, at the end of February 2022, about 10,500 Russian women with more than 30 weeks of gestation have entered the South American country.

More than half of them (5,800) arrived in the last three months. The main hypothesis raised by the migration service is that these women are coming to the country because Argentina does not require an entry visa and because they are seeking second citizenship for their children, at a time when Russian citizens are suffering visa restrictions as a reprisal for the country of Vladimir Putin. for the invasion of Ukraine.

The Argentine passport gives you visa-free access to 171 countries, including those in the European Union, the United Kingdom and Japan, and allows you to obtain a ten-year visa to the United States.

The goal is to obtain second citizenship only for children when they are born in Argentine territory – foreign parents of a baby born in Argentina can only obtain nationality after two years of uninterrupted residence in the country. About 7,000 of the pregnant Russians who entered Argentina a year ago are no longer in the country.

“We are happy that they come to live in Argentina, but the problem is that they arrive, have children, register them as Argentines, leave a power of attorney for other guardians, leave and never come back. These are people who are ‘using’ our passport,” said the head of the Argentine government’s migration sector, Florencia Carignano, to the television network Todo Noticias.

Carignano explained that these women, who always arrive at an advanced stage of pregnancy and generally claim the objective of doing tourism (although they cannot explain at which point in Argentine territory), do not have a return ticket, which denounces the intention to give birth. in the South American country.

The rhythm of arrivals is frantic: on Friday (10), 83 Russians arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, 16 of them pregnant, at Ezeiza airport, in Greater Buenos Aires.

Also last week, six pregnant Russians were detained at the metropolitan terminal for having lied during the immigration procedures. They were on a flight carrying a total of 33 pregnant women from the Eurasian country. A federal judge authorized the entry of the six women into Argentina for “humanitarian reasons”.

The Federal Police is investigating the case. On Thursday, during an operation, euros, dollars, cell phones, notebooks and immigration documents were seized in two luxury apartments in the Puerto Madero region of the Argentine capital.

Police sources informed Clarín that this criminal group charged between US$20,000 and US$35,000 from wealthy Russian families to provide a series of services: transfers, accommodation, a clinic for attending pregnant women and carrying out the delivery, and translators, in addition to procedures for obtaining citizenship in “record time”. Three suspected members of the group had their passports withheld.