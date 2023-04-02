Today’s Argentine GP gave us yet another Ducati triumph (this time thanks to Bezzecchi) and a podium entirely reserved for the bikes from Borgo Panigale. We are almost at the one-make brand with Bagnaia who – despite today’s crash – after first place in last year’s world championship is already defined as the predestined for the 2023 title. A little soon, obviously, but the values ​​on the track are clear: the Ducatis are from another planet.

In any case, it is known that teamwork takes a team to the top of the world. But it’s nice when titles and merits are handed out. With the institutions taking notice – it rarely happens… – of Italian excellence in motorsport. So it is with some pride that we witness that the “lion of the Veneto” award (established in 1999 by the regional legislative assembly of the region, to honor Venetians who have distinguished themselves in the fields of science, literature, the arts, economics, finance and in professional, social, humanitarian or sporting activities) will go to Luigi dall’Igna, historic general manager of Ducati Corse.

It will be there president of the regional council of Veneto, Roberto Ciambettinext Wednesday at the Olympic theater in Vicenza to present the prize to Luigi dall’Igna, with a beautiful motivation: “engineer and manager who revolutionized the world championship by innovating it. a true team leader capable of innovating not only frames and engines or revolutionizing the aerodynamics of motorcycles but also in fostering a winning mentality of team spirit which is the key to facing challenges, overcoming failures and learning from mistakes. Great champions on the track are not enough and a motorbike, even if exceptionally cutting-edge, cannot cross the finish line by itself”.

“You don’t win a world championship – explained Ciambetti himself – if not thanks to a team where the common effort is the result of the commitment of each individual, from the design to the tests up to the pits during the race and the drivers in the last corner and on the final straight of the last grand prix”. Dall’Igna has managed to ensure that, fifty years after the Giacomo Agostini-MV Agusta pairing, another tricolor pair, Francesco Bagnaia-Ducati has established itself at the top of the motogp. The story of Luigi dall’Igna is the testimony of a great managerial ability in the sign of quality, creativity and intelligence”.

Dall’Igna thus enters the club of the “lions of the Veneto” in the company of Federico Faggin, Federica Pellegrini, Arrigo Cipriani, Mario Moretti Polegato, the lagoon regiment, the Venetian civil protection, Renzo Rosso, Giovanni Rana, don Luigi Ciotti. A few engines in a palmares of excellence: with a double value: Luigi dall’Igna, born in Thiene, trained as an engineer at the University of Padua and then grew up professionally in Noale at Aprilia racing where an extraordinary career of a successful manager started. Applause.