The president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, stated on the 8th that he will file a lawsuit with the Mercosur Court (known by the acronym TRP) to resolve a dispute with Argentina over the charging of a toll to vessels sailing in the Argentine section of the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.

The region is a strategic maritime point that connects the Atlantic Ocean to river ports in Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay itself, Argentina and Uruguay.

Peña’s decision was taken after an impasse with the neighboring country, which created, at the beginning of the year, through the General Administration of Ports (AGP), a fee for those who transit through a 3,400-kilometer stretch of the waterway. , located within its territory.

The measure has generated a conflicting diplomatic impasse between the group of countries that are in Mercosur, as vessels passing through the river need to pay a fee of US$1.47 (approximately R$7) for each ton of merchandise on the ships. .

A recent episode, which occurred on September 6, increased the Paraguayan government’s interest in taking action to the court. On that date, a Paraguayan-flagged ship received a notification from the Argentine Naval Prefecture, communicating “the seizure and navigation interdiction of the barge” with 30 million liters of fuel at the location.

Because it did not agree to the payment, the company had the train detained on the route, which was only released after the disbursement of US$27,000 (approximately R$130,000).

In July, another similar case occurred with vessels belonging to the Paraguayan subsidiary of the Brazilian company Hidrovias do Brasil, which were detained in the region for a week, until they paid the fee.

Neighboring countries that make up Mercosur have already expressed support for Paraguay in opening the legal action, as they do not agree with the imposition of the charge. They state that navigation on the river should be free, respecting international agreements made within the organization.

In response, Argentina says that the fee is used to finance the maintenance of the largest waterway in South America, which costs around US$20 million per year (around R$97 million).

Before the announcement, Peña had already met with the so-called National Economic Team to confirm the decision. Foreign Affairs Minister Rubén Ramírez said the country will appeal to the Mercosur Permanent Court of Review (TPR) to resolve the dispute with Argentina.

The Paraguayan president supported his minister’s position and stated that the measure “is based on the River Transport Agreement by Waterway, signed in 1992 by Brazil, Argentina, Bolivia, Uruguay and Paraguay”.

“Within the scope of Mercosur, we decided to take legal action over the provisions of the Treaty of Asunción, for non-compliance with rules without free movement. As you know, the Treaty of Asunción, signed in 1991, which gave rise to the Mercosur agreement, was a great advance, a success of diplomacy and regional trade”, he said.

Attempt at dialogue

Days earlier, the head of Paraguayan diplomacy had summoned the Argentine ambassador, Óscar Domingo Peppo, to a meeting at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Asunción. On the occasion, he expressed Paraguay’s protest due to the “irregular” retention of a new convoy of ten barges in a section of the river corridor.

Another reason for the call was the Argentine ambassador’s recent statements on radio media, blaming President Santiago Peña’s government for the increase in differences in the Paraguay-Paraná waterway.

According to the Argentine news portal Infobae, Peppo stated that the conflict in the waterway is growing due to a lack of agreement from the Paraguayan authorities, despite Argentina having proposed several solutions to the problem.

With the impasse, Peña’s government will file an appeal with Mercosur, called arbitration, which has the support of Brazil, Bolivia and Uruguay, according to a joint statement.

The text says that Argentina must “stop the application of a unilateral toll on the Paraguay-Paraná waterway” and calls for “the reestablishment of free navigation on the route”, arguing that charging fees contravenes international articles that regulate the waterway.

Response to the height

Faced with the conflictive situation, the Paraguayan government stopped supplying energy from the Yacyretá hydroelectric plant to Argentina, which received up to 90% of what was produced by the plant, according to the newspaper The globe. As a result, the country needs to buy the resource from Brazil at a higher price.

Under pressure, the Argentine government met with Paraguayan diplomacy and formalized the creation of a commission to discuss toll collection on the Paraná River.

Paraguay’s Minister of Public Works, Claudia Centurión, said that “the waterway is governed by an international treaty, therefore no country can make a unilateral decision like Argentina did, on an issue that affects all other countries in the agreement.”

The issue also generated a response from the Brazilian government. After questions from the newspaper Valor Econômico, the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that like the other states belonging to the Paraguay-Paraná Waterway Agreement, “the country was also affected by the new toll charged by Argentina and questions the legality of the charge in light of the international instrument”.

“In the understanding of Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay and Uruguay, the Argentine government has not been able to demonstrate, to date, that the toll is used in the maintenance of the waterway”, says the released note. Furthermore, the member countries of the Mercosur stated that “simple navigation cannot be legally taxed without a due agreement”.