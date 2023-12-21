Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 12/21/2023 – 21:06

In 2023, ultra-right parties and populists saw their influence increase significantly in countries such as Germany, France and the Netherlands. What does this mean for centrist politicians?Last Wednesday (20/12), just hours before speaking on TV about the tightening of immigration laws in France, President Emmanuel Macron met in Paris for the first time with the leader of the German opposition, the conservative Friedrich Merz – to discuss, among other topics, precisely migration.

The measure had been approved the previous day by the government bench of the National Assembly – the lower house of the French parliament –, with the support of the ultra-right Rassemblement National (National Regroupment) and after difficult negotiations with the opposition.

Before coming into force, however, the new law needs the approval of the Constitutional Council.

For the leader of the RN, Marine Le Pen, this is an “ideological victory”: “Macron’s deputies can no longer accuse us of wanting to prioritize the French. They decided that themselves now.”

Opposition defends similar course in Germany

In Paris, Merz declined to comment on French immigration law. Within his own party, however – the CDU – the leader of the German opposition defends a stricter immigration policy, following similar logic to that of the French, who want to restrict the access of some foreigners to social benefits.

This is also an agenda of the ultra-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) – with whom, however, Merz says the CDU rules out any collaboration.

In France, on the other hand, Tuesday's vote sparked a debate about the extent of the influence that the ultra-right already has on government policy.

Macron's predecessor, former president François Hollande, criticized the government's articulation. “Even though President Macron and the government did not count the votes of the Rassemblement National, they adopted the party's ideas,” he told Le Monde newspaper.

“The law does not betray our values”, defended Macron when speaking on TV. He, who was re-elected in 2022 on the promise of stopping the rise of the extreme right, argued that, to do so, it was necessary to “address the problems that fuel [o RN]”.

Europe turns right

The tightening of migration policy is a topic discussed in many European capitals. In London, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is currently under pressure from his party over this, as immigration has not decreased despite Brexit.

While many governments are still debating the issue, the Nordic countries have taken the lead and have already tightened their laws.

In Denmark, Social Democratic Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has adopted a more restrictive line since taking office in 2015, making family reunion processes more difficult – when an immigrant who already lives in the country requests a visa for a partner, parents or children – , decreasing cash benefit payments and passing a “ghetto law”, according to which a neighborhood cannot have more than 30% “non-Western foreigners”.

Coincidence or not, the poll performance of the Danish People's Party, on the populist right, plummeted from 21% in 2015 to 2.6% last year – which now leaves it at the same level as a dwarf party.

Sweden and Finland also tightened their migration policies after right-wing populists gained space on the political board in both countries.

Citizens dissatisfied with immigration policy

Frenchman who researches populism, Dominique Reynié, from Sciences Po, also points to the case of the Netherlands, where right-wing populist Geert Wilders had a surprising victory in the parliamentary elections in November.

“Voters in Europe,” he said in an interview with the conservative newspaper Le Figaro, “have been demanding the same thing for 25 years: an immigration policy based on selection and integration. And in the expulsion of those who violate the values ​​of freedom, equality and tolerance”.

According to Reynié, many journalists, politicians and analysts did not notice or take this population trend seriously. And this would not just be a material issue: “They [os políticos, analistas e jornalistas] they often ignore the importance of 'intangible heritage', which encompasses lifestyle, mentalities, habits, ways of thinking and attitudes towards life; all those elements that make up a culture and that give people a sense of belonging – in this case, to European culture.”

How efficient is the center alliance against the ultra-right?

Centrist parties in Germany and France have followed similar strategies in political competition with the far right. Just like the “wall of containment” against the AfD in Germany, France has its “republican pact”.

The idea behind this: whenever a RN candidate reaches the second round, socialists, greens and bourgeoisie unite around a common candidate.

It is this pact that the left-wing opposition claims died after Tuesday's vote.

Before that, Republicans had already gained influence, reducing their party's programmatic distance from the ultra-right.

The record number of RN deputies in the National Assembly shows how much the “republican pact” has lost strength over the years: with 88 deputies, the ultra-right now has more seats in parliament than the right-wing republicans.

Even though the pact still seems to work in electoral districts, “voters are increasingly less impressed”, analyzes Philip Manow, researcher and professor of Political Economy of the Welfare State at the University of Bremen. “If the next president is Marine Le Pen – something most observers of French politics assume – the answer will be: no, the republican pact was not and is not effective.”

Seduced by power?

For Le Pen's RN, it seems that the danger today comes less from the “republican pact” and more from the temptations of power.

Fréjus, a city 40 kilometers southwest of Cannes, has been led by a RN politician since 2014: David Rachline. Recently, the local Public Prosecutor's Office opened a “pre-investigation” against Le Pen's long-time ally and vice-president of the party – according to the press, for “issues related to tenders” and suspicion of undue favoritism.

The investigations emerged from a book about local politics in the small coastal town. In “Les Rapaces” (Birds of Prey, in free translation), journalist Camille Vigogne Le Coat accuses Rachline of, among other things, making agreements with a powerful local contractor to bid for public contracts, in addition to describing a very far from the exemplary image that the RN tries to project.

Rachline rejects all accusations as unfounded. In recent days, however, Marine Le Pen has been cautious about showing support for her ally. Disillusionment with elected candidates may currently be the party's biggest threat to the party leading in electoral polls.