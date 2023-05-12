













What’s after Vinland Saga?: Top 5 Vikings anime

The first season of Vinland Saga It consisted of 24 episodes and the second, which is on the air, currently has 18 episodes. However, every Monday a new chapter is released.

1. Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of Ragnarok – A Viking Arena Anime

It is the story of a divine arena in which the salvation or extermination of humanity will be debated.. Gods will face heroes of all time from anywhere in the world. The faction that achieves the most victories will decide the fate of humanity.

From the beginning, the divine faction fights to exterminate humanity, while the heroes fight to save it.

In each battle, which usually only lasts a few minutes, the story of the god and the hero who meet in the arena is told. It also delves into the skills and techniques they handle, thus inviting emotion and tension for action.

However, the human heroes enlist the help of the valkyries to face the unmatched abilities of the gods. However, the warriors keep a mystery, which could be revealed soon. The manga is still in publication, which is monthly.

The two seasons of Shuumatsu no Valkyrie: Record of RagnarokandViking-themed anime are available on Netflix.

2. Warlords of Sigrdrifa

This anime consists of only twelve chapters. It is based on a pair of light novels, written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Takuya Fujima.

Faced with a Ragnarok that comes in the form of atomic bombs that will destroy humanity, Odin allows some pilots to face the adversities that will come. In this way we will be able to see the cast of protagonists who will fight through the skies, in an attempt to reveal the mysteries of a terrible attack that could put an end to time on Earth.

Warlords of Sigrdrifa, the Viking-themed anime that once again focuses on the fight of the Valkyries is available on Crunchyroll.

3.Ragnarok The Animation

Source: Joy

This anime has 26 episodes and is based on the narrative of a Korean MMORPG.

In this Viking-themed installment we will see a couple of protagonists who seek peace in their world. However, what is interesting are the spatial associations that keep the Nordic imaginary in a precise location, associated with the salvation of the world and the characters who find themselves on the dangerous journey against the Dark Lord.

The cast of the anime is extremely diverse and the criticism of the players about the adaptation reiterates it as acceptable.

Ragnarok The Animation is available on Crunchyroll.

4. Cooking with Valkyries – Cook with the Valkyries in a Viking anime

Currently, some video game studios tend to have very cute animations with extremely dark themes, due to this, to keep the vibe a bit cheerful, they release productions that generate other types of sensations and feelings for their community.

This is how he was born Cooking with Valkyries the short anime available on YouTube that allows you to see very cute valkyries cooking. It is definitely a hit, it is an extremely relaxing installment.

Cooking with Valkyries focus on the famous valkyries who cook prior to facing Ragnarok, the most important event of the Vikings that, according to prophecies, could mean the end of time.

5. The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar

This is a very interesting anime that points more to the dark issues of solving mysteries. However, the plots of black novels usually propose much more danger than they appear.

This Viking-themed anime focuses on the prankster god Loki, who is banished from Asgard by Odin, the highest god of Norse mythology.

Loki will have to solve many things on Earth before being cleared to return to his divine place in Asgard. His detective agency will make him meet a girl who will take an interest in the issues that surround him. Both will have to face the different gods of the Nordic pantheon that Odin will send to get rid of Loki.

The Master of Ragnarok & Blesser of Einherjar It is available on Crunchyroll and has twelve episodes.

Where can I watch Vinland Saga?

The anime series is available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hidive.

The story follows Thorfin from childhood, after he witnesses his father’s death, he will later seek revenge, however, he will have to become a warrior alongside his father’s murderer to be able to challenge him to an honorable challenge. However, until the time comes, he will live interesting adventures in the highlands.

