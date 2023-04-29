British writer Joanne Rowling, known as JK Rowling, has been in a controversy in recent years. In 2020, the creator of the books of Harry Potter She issued transphobic comments that went viral on Twitter, which caused her followers to dismiss her as well as the audiovisual and literary productions with which she is related.

However, the production company continued to participate in projects about the teenage magician. On Wednesday April 12, it was revealed that HBO will be in charge of a series based on the books with a new cast. The announcement generated all kinds of reactions in the public, it was even hinted that a boycott was planned.

YOU CAN SEE: “Harry Potter” series would have inclusive cast and fans face: “They didn’t read the books”

Given the comments on social networks, Rowling expressed her opinion through her account of Twitter. “Terrible news that I feel compelled to share. The activists in my mentions are trying to organize another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter series. As warned you are prepared, I have taken the precaution of having a large reserve of champagne waiting.”wrote.

It should be noted that Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of content, also spoke on this issue. In a conversation with The Independent, he noted that “this is a very Internet discussion. Very delicate and complicated, and something we are not going to get into.”

YOU CAN SEE: Hogwarts Legacy: Farewell Forever, ‘Hagrid’! Game pays heartfelt tribute to “Harry Potter” actor

JK Rowling wrote the first and second installments of “Fantastic Beasts” alone. Photo: Elle

#whatquotHarry #Potter #Seriesquot #canceled #Users #criticize #Rowling #responds #boycott

British writer Joanne Rowling, known as JK Rowling, has been in a controversy in recent years. In 2020, the creator of the books of Harry Potter She issued transphobic comments that went viral on Twitter, which caused her followers to dismiss her as well as the audiovisual and literary productions with which she is related.

However, the production company continued to participate in projects about the teenage magician. On Wednesday April 12, it was revealed that HBO will be in charge of a series based on the books with a new cast. The announcement generated all kinds of reactions in the public, it was even hinted that a boycott was planned.

YOU CAN SEE: “Harry Potter” series would have inclusive cast and fans face: “They didn’t read the books”

Given the comments on social networks, Rowling expressed her opinion through her account of Twitter. “Terrible news that I feel compelled to share. The activists in my mentions are trying to organize another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter series. As warned you are prepared, I have taken the precaution of having a large reserve of champagne waiting.”wrote.

It should be noted that Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of content, also spoke on this issue. In a conversation with The Independent, he noted that “this is a very Internet discussion. Very delicate and complicated, and something we are not going to get into.”

YOU CAN SEE: Hogwarts Legacy: Farewell Forever, ‘Hagrid’! Game pays heartfelt tribute to “Harry Potter” actor

JK Rowling wrote the first and second installments of “Fantastic Beasts” alone. Photo: Elle

#whatquotHarry #Potter #Seriesquot #canceled #Users #criticize #Rowling #responds #boycott

British writer Joanne Rowling, known as JK Rowling, has been in a controversy in recent years. In 2020, the creator of the books of Harry Potter She issued transphobic comments that went viral on Twitter, which caused her followers to dismiss her as well as the audiovisual and literary productions with which she is related.

However, the production company continued to participate in projects about the teenage magician. On Wednesday April 12, it was revealed that HBO will be in charge of a series based on the books with a new cast. The announcement generated all kinds of reactions in the public, it was even hinted that a boycott was planned.

YOU CAN SEE: “Harry Potter” series would have inclusive cast and fans face: “They didn’t read the books”

Given the comments on social networks, Rowling expressed her opinion through her account of Twitter. “Terrible news that I feel compelled to share. The activists in my mentions are trying to organize another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter series. As warned you are prepared, I have taken the precaution of having a large reserve of champagne waiting.”wrote.

It should be noted that Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of content, also spoke on this issue. In a conversation with The Independent, he noted that “this is a very Internet discussion. Very delicate and complicated, and something we are not going to get into.”

YOU CAN SEE: Hogwarts Legacy: Farewell Forever, ‘Hagrid’! Game pays heartfelt tribute to “Harry Potter” actor

JK Rowling wrote the first and second installments of “Fantastic Beasts” alone. Photo: Elle

#whatquotHarry #Potter #Seriesquot #canceled #Users #criticize #Rowling #responds #boycott

British writer Joanne Rowling, known as JK Rowling, has been in a controversy in recent years. In 2020, the creator of the books of Harry Potter She issued transphobic comments that went viral on Twitter, which caused her followers to dismiss her as well as the audiovisual and literary productions with which she is related.

However, the production company continued to participate in projects about the teenage magician. On Wednesday April 12, it was revealed that HBO will be in charge of a series based on the books with a new cast. The announcement generated all kinds of reactions in the public, it was even hinted that a boycott was planned.

YOU CAN SEE: “Harry Potter” series would have inclusive cast and fans face: “They didn’t read the books”

Given the comments on social networks, Rowling expressed her opinion through her account of Twitter. “Terrible news that I feel compelled to share. The activists in my mentions are trying to organize another boycott of my work, this time of the Harry Potter series. As warned you are prepared, I have taken the precaution of having a large reserve of champagne waiting.”wrote.

It should be noted that Casey Bloys, HBO’s head of content, also spoke on this issue. In a conversation with The Independent, he noted that “this is a very Internet discussion. Very delicate and complicated, and something we are not going to get into.”

YOU CAN SEE: Hogwarts Legacy: Farewell Forever, ‘Hagrid’! Game pays heartfelt tribute to “Harry Potter” actor

JK Rowling wrote the first and second installments of “Fantastic Beasts” alone. Photo: Elle

#whatquotHarry #Potter #Seriesquot #canceled #Users #criticize #Rowling #responds #boycott