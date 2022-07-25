It was July 26, 2012 when Mario Draghi at a conference in London in front of an audience of investors uttered the famous three words that changed the course of monetary policy in Europe and created a lifeline for several countries in the difficult moments of the eurozone crisis.

Ten years later, the end of July gave him a very different treatment. In addition to being disheartened by three parties in his governing coalition (5SM, Lega and Forza Italia), the new ECB leadership also figuratively retired him by drastically changing those policies on which Draghi had built Europe’s monetary policy. In fact, both quantitative easing and the negative rate regime are ending, with the ECB raising the interest rate by half a point.

Ten years later, Europe has just emerged from two years of a devastating pandemic, it has great repercussions from the Russian invasion of Ukraine in key sectors such as energy, defense, transport and the food industry.

A near-death experience for the single currency

“As part of our mandate, the ECB is ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro. And believe me, it will be enough », Mario Draghi said ten years ago. To understand the true meaning of this statement and the turning point it entailed, it is necessary to understand that the single currency was in serious danger of life due both to a fallacious structure of the economic and monetary union, and to bad decisions in the management of the crisis. .

In the financial markets, there had been speculations about the possible disintegration of the single currency and the default of several European countries. Interest rates on government bonds had reached around 7% in Italy, France and Spain, 15% in Ireland, Portugal and Cyprus and had exceeded 35% in Greece. The EU was unable to tackle the crisis on its own, and the intervention of the International Monetary Fund and subsequent austerity programs pushed the eurozone into the vicious circle of recession, creating discontent and large-scale Euroscepticism.

At first, to many, it seemed like a “Greek crisis”, but after the collapse of the banking sector in Ireland and Spain, after the near-bankruptcy of Portugal it became clear that this was a systemic crisis. It was at that time that work began on the Report of the Four Presidents (Council, Commission, Eurogroup and ECB), a political document that represented a moment of truth, with very little ambiguity regarding the vulnerability of our monetary union; a political agenda for the transformation of European governance that has begun, but has never been completed.

Demand the impossible from monetary policy

Draghi’s famous phrase was enough to calm the markets and signal to speculators that it was useless to bet on the stability of the eurozone; but he didn’t think they were just words. In that summer ten years ago, the ECB developed concrete plans to buy national government bonds in secondary markets through the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) program. Unlike the previous Securities Market Program, Draghi had outlined a support potentially without limits neither of time nor of size; a program aimed at “safeguarding an adequate transmission of monetary policy and the uniqueness of monetary policy”, states the ECB.

Two other policies implemented before and after the “whatever it takes” moment speak volumes about Draghi’s and the ECB’s ability to substantiate a clear objective – to preserve the euro – with solid and innovative solutions. One is Lont Term Refinancing Operations (LTRO) which kicked off in early 2012 offering 1% three-year loans to banks in need of credit, with governments and citizens benefiting indirectly thanks to a greater ability to bank loan. The other is quantitative easing which from 2015 to 2021 reached almost 2,950 billion euros injected into the economy.

All this to remember that monetary policy has had to take on enormous responsibilities in the last decade, especially to make up for the lack of a true common European fiscal policy. Draghi had to stretch the ECB’s powers to the maximum to save the euro, but he also demonstrated that monetary policy cannot be the only macroeconomic policy tool in Europe, especially in times of severe deflation.

Waiting for an upgrade of economic governance

Despite the lessons from the 2012 crisis, very little has changed in EU economic governance, particularly with regard to fiscal policies. There is now a credit line to avoid default, the ESM, but it is still not part of EU law. The NextGenEU exists to relaunch the post-COVID-19 recovery, but it is a temporary tool. The same goes for the SURE, which helped support incomes at the height of the crisis but did not become an automatic mechanism to protect VAT numbers and employees in the event of further shocks. So far, no common fiscal capacity has been created for the euro area. We have seen the creation of a Banking Union, the importance of which should not be underestimated, but even there, only two thirds of the initial plan has been implemented and there are still political barriers to the implementation of a European deposit guarantee for small savers.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, the EU quickly took two important steps towards consolidating EMU. It shelved the fiscal rule set thanks to the safeguard clause of the Stability and Growth Pact and introduced joint loans for the Recovery and Resilience Facility which nearly doubled the EU’s fiscal capacity and forced member states to look at its own development and investment strategy in a sustainable way.

A virtually unamiliar comment on the management of the pandemic crisis, compared to that of 2010-2012, is that the EU response has been swift and robust. There is no doubt that the EU has taken the road to recovery in just two months but what has been created is temporary, while the EMU would need permanent solutions to permanently eliminate the vulnerability of the monetary union.

Secondly, the range remains too small. NextGenEU is a start, but to meet all expectations and needs (defense, food, energy, security, climate, digital, jobs) much greater capacities should be considered, provided that these needs are considered as public goods. Europeans. Thirdly, new common tools are needed to equip EMU and the EU with an adequate counter-cyclical function, beyond the medium and long-term investment tools.

The European Commission is active in this regard but if the European leaders at the Council level do not understand that there is to act now, before the next crisis, the European economic governance will increasingly remain a conglomeration of patches and temporary measures, instead of a cohesive one. structure, solid even during recessions.

Draghi out, for Italy and for Europe

When in 2021, in the midst of the pandemic, Italy found itself in a serious internal political crisis, with his past as European leader Mario Draghi was an almost natural choice to lead a government of national unity until the end of the legislature. His mission was clear and temporary. With the budget law to be enacted in the fall and 55 political goals to be achieved by December to maintain access to the RFF, the move by the 5SM seems at least irresponsible.

While it is useless to try to explain why the 5SM, followed by Lega and Forza Italia, could not wait another 6-8 months to go to elections, we would like to underline that the fall of this government is also at the expense of a potential reform of the EMU.

Without Draghi at the helm, Italy and the other pro-integration heads of state will find it more difficult to convince the so-called frugal of the need to work together towards a common fiscal capacity, towards European counter-cyclical measures and other policies that could prevent divergences. Europe will lack a strong and aware voice of the weaknesses of the current economic governance framework. Draghi could have helped to redesign the fiscal framework after having masterfully reinterpreted the monetary one, starting from three simple words to which he gave a lot of meaning.

(László Andor – former European Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Integration, David Rinaldi – Director of Studies and Policy Foundation for european progressive studies)