The Tiger is stronger than everRicardo Mejía Berdeja, candidate of the Labor Party (PT) for the government of Coahuila, affirmed this Tuesday, who assured that whatever happens, he will be on the ballot next June 4.

This morning it transpired that the PT will abandon its candidate to support Armando Guadiana, Morena’s candidate for the government of Coahuila

The Undersecretary of Public Security pointed out that he has become a citizen candidate of the people of Coahuila, in the face of the corruption of Manolo Jiménez, a PRI candidate, and the shameful imposition of Armando Guadiana.

Mario Delgado and the corrupt dome of the Morena nomenclatureand also the PRI, through the state governor, Miguel Riquelme, they have been spreading rumors of disinformation, noted Mejía Berdeja.

“The pressure is very strong because they want to submit us to the people of Coahuila, they want to impose us on the people of Coahuila. For this reason, they have also been putting us in the game of the presidential succession of 24, when the only thing we want is to recover the state of Coahuila” , he pointed out through a video uploaded on his social networks.

It turned out that this afternoon the leaders of the Labor Party, Alberto Anaya, and of Morena, Mario Delgado, announce that the PT will support the morenista Guadianaa few days before the election, after warnings that in 2024 it is at risk to go into an alliance.

“Whatever happens, the tiger remains firm. And I’m going to be on the ballot”, retorted Mejía Berdeja, who pointed out that once registered candidates have all their rights.

Over the weekend, the Green Party declined in favor of Morena and announced that it will support candidate Armando Guadiana, who is trailing behind in the polls.