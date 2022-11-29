The Mexican soccer environment is very rare after the recent results of the Mexican National Team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. El Tri has shown a rather poor performance in the tournament and is on the brink of elimination. The performance of the Aztec team has generated various criticisms from fans and the press.
In this journey, Gerardo Martino has been held responsible for the team’s poor performance in the international tournament, but the directors of the Mexican Football Federation (FMF) have also been pointed out for their poor decision-making, from the selection of the strategist to failures in lower categories.
In these last hours it has been confirmed that ‘Tata’ Martino will not continue in charge of the Mexican National Team, even if he achieves the miracle and classifies El Tri to the round of 16 or a later phase. The Argentine has made the decision not to renew with Mexico and to step aside.
According to the most recent reports, the directors of the Mexican federation will not follow the same path. According to journalist David Medrano, from TV Azteca and Diario Récord, whatever happens against Saudi Arabia, Yon de Luisa will remain as president of the FMF for the next four years.
“The owners have reaffirmed their trust. Yon will be in charge of putting together the 2026 project for which he is already working”
– David Medrano on Twitter
Some fans hoped that there would be profound changes in both the federation and the MX League In the event that the failure in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 materialized, however, it seems that the structure will continue the same and in the hands of the same leaders regardless of the result.
