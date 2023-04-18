“Single, married, widowed, divorced”, a film directed by Ani Alva Helfer, will hit theaters to revive Peruvian art with a sense of humor “without offense, as was done before and as Peruvians were so used to,” according to the protagonists in the press screening. The expectations are high and his fans could not be more excited to know the result.

In conversation with La República, the co-star Milene Vasquez He spoke about the challenges of comedians, as well as his work on television shows. In that vein, she addressed how she compared “what a good breed” with “Al fondo hay sitio” about his portrait of Peruvian society despite belonging to different periods.

Do “What a good breed” and “There is room at the bottom” look alike?

“With ‘Qué buena raza’, ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ and ‘Maricucha’, what the writers are trying to do is address issues in which we can identify ourselves,” he said of his success on the small screen. Although they all represent different strata at different times, they reflect to a greater or lesser extent behaviors with ballasts of up to even decades.

Her role in “Single, Married, Widow, Divorced” was not a different case because she played a single woman but also a lover. Regarding the difficulties for this, Milene appreciated the direction and support of the director, Ani Alva Helfer. “My character was so well written that I was able to play her quite comfortably (…). She has the illusion of having a partner, a healthy relationship and being able to hold on to someone and build something,” she explained.

“Single, married, widow, divorced”: what is it about and when does it premiere?

“Single, married, widow, divorced” tells us about the reunion of four friends after the death of Cecilia’s husband. This ends in a trip to Pacasmayo that will help to release sorrows, but will also force them to give themselves a second chance to heal wounds, overcome fears and accept themselves.

The premiere of the film in theaters is scheduled for this April 17, 2023. An unmissable date for followers of the actresses and the humor of the Peruvian seventh art.

