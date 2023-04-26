Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodimir Zelensky held a “long” telephone conversation on Wednesday.. A talk that, according to Ukrainian media, lasted for more than an hour.

This is the first conversation they have had since the start of the Russian invasion, according to confirmed sources from both countries. It is also a big step for China to mediate in the conflict with Russia.

This is what is known about the conversation.

What the presidents spoke

According to state media in the Asian country, Xi told Zelensky that China will send a special government representative for Eurasian affairs to visit Ukraine. and other countries for the purpose of “carrying out in-depth communication with all parties on a political solution to the crisis.”

During the conversation, the Chinese leader noted that the “complex evolution of the ‘crisis’ in Ukraine” has had a “great impact” on the international situation, while assuring that his country “has always been on the side of peace.” and that it “has promoted conversations” in this regard, reported the state channel CCTV.

The ruler also told Zelensky that China, as a “permanent member of the UN Security Council,” will not “watch the conflict from afar.” hoping to obtain benefits” or “will add fuel to the fire”, and reiterated that “dialogue and negotiation” are “the only way out”.

As China has already done in its February position paper on what it calls the “Ukrainian crisis”, Xi called on his counterpart for “calm and restraint” on the “nuclear issue”, because “there are no winners” in a “nuclear war”.

In its peace plan, China defends, on the one hand, Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace negotiations, and on the other, it advocates taking into account Russia’s security concerns in the face of the advance from NATO. In turn, it calls for the lifting of the sanctions adopted by the West against Russia due to the so-called “special military operation”.

This Wednesday, the Asian president explained to his Ukrainian counterpart that “respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity” is “the political basis” of the relations between Beijing and kyiv and conveyed his will to “promote the development of the strategic association between the two countries”.

What Zelensky said

Zelensky confirmed almost simultaneously the “long and significant” conversation he had with the Chinese leader, which, according to Ukrainian media, lasted for more than an hour.

President Zelensky appointed an ambassador to China after speaking with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

“I had a long and significant phone call with President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” Zelensky said in a short message on his twitter account.

According to Chinese media, the Ukrainian president assured Xi during the conversation that he views “with good eyes” the “important role” played by China in the search for the restoration of peace.

Zelensky further noted that China “upholds the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter in international affairs,” while acknowledging its “great international influence.”

Following the conversation, the president announced the appointment of an ambassador to China. The position, vacant since February 2021, will be filled by the former Minister of Strategic Industries, Pavlo Riabikin, 57, specified a decree published by the Ukrainian Presidency.

Russia’s response

Moscow’s response also came quickly, as Russia on Wednesday welcomed China’s willingness to participate in settling the conflict in Ukraine after the first telephone conversation between the leaders of China and Ukraine.

“We welcome the willingness of the Chinese side to make efforts to advance the negotiation process,” Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zajárova said in a statement.

According to Zajárova, Russia sees many “coincidences” between the Russian approach and the Chinese peace proposal, published on February 24, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine.

So far the kyiv regime has shown its rejection of any sensible initiative aimed at a political solution.

At once, the spokeswoman assured that “the problem does not lie in the lack of good plans.” “So far the Kiev regime has shown its rejection of any sensible initiative aimed at a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis and has conditioned its eventual consent to negotiations on ultimatums with unrealistic demands,” he said.

According to Moscow, the Ukrainian authorities and their Western “sponsors” have already tested their chances of “boggling down” the peace initiatives.

Zakharova insisted that Zelensky has been prohibited “by law” from starting negotiations with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin. “That way, any calls for peace can hardly be adequately received by the (Kievan) puppets ruled from Washington,” he said.

China, mediator?

Since the outbreak of the war, China, which opposes sanctions against Moscow, has reiterated the importance of respect for the territorial integrity of countries, including Ukraine, and “legitimate security concerns of all parties,” referring to Russia.

The presidents of China and Russia, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. Photo: Sergei KARPUKHIN / SPUTNIK / AFP

Given its good relations with Russia, numerous international voices have called for Beijing to use its influence over Moscow to stop the conflict.

Despite China’s insistence that it maintains a neutral position in the conflict, Xi had not spoken to Zelensky since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine but has spoken on several occasions with Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin and even paid an official visit to Moscow.

