Writer, journalist and essayist Jeroen Brouwers passed away on Wednesday at the age of 82. He was one of the most gifted and merciless polemicists of his time. Which of his books should you read? Three tips.

Sunken Red (1981)† In this novel, Brouwers writes about his childhood years, which he spent together with his mother in the Japanese internment camp Tjideng on Java. The book marked his breakthrough with the general public and led to a fierce controversy with the writer Rudy Kousbroek, who, like Brouwers, had been in a Japanese camp. Kousbroek argued that sunken red would be an accumulation of lies and exaggerations. Brouwers defended himself by saying that he had written a novel, based on his memories and the stories of family members, and not a scientific historical work. sunken red is the second part of the autobiographical India trilogy, with the first part the sunken (1979, Multatuli Prize 1980) and the deluge (1988, F. Bordewijk Prize 1989) as the last part.





The Last Door (1983)† Suicide, and suicide in particular in literature, was a lifelong obsession for Brouwers. The last door is his major survey work on suicide in Dutch literature, from the eighteenth century, with extensive portraits of writers who died by their own hand, such as Menno ter Braak, Jan Arends and Jotie T’Hooft. In 2017 a radically revised and updated version of this book of no less than 1100 pages was published, in which writers such as Anil Ramdas and Joost Zwagerman are included. The book is dedicated to Anne W., a friend of Brouwers who took her own life in 1973. In the story he wrote about her, The Exel wills (1978), he already announced his book on suicide bombers: ‘I will take it upon myself to write the histories of all these, my tone is that of solidarity’. He fulfilled that promise in a magnificent way.





The Wood (2014)† Brouwers was ten years old when his parents sent him to a Catholic boarding school. They did not know what to do with the boy, who was homesick for his native country of the Indies and who could not settle in Dutch society. In The wood Brouwers paints a penetrating picture of the humiliations, sexual abuse and sadism that took place in the 1950s in a boys’ boarding school run by brothers. The book was highly topical at a time when many cases of sexual abuse within the Catholic Church were exposed. Brouwer’s book can be read as an indictment of the crimes and hypocrisy of that church, but it is also a novel in which the author demonstrates the power of his imagination.