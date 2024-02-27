Home page World

Karolin Schaefer

Cases of measles in Austria are increasing. Almost as many infections were reported in two months as in the entire previous year. But there is protection.

Vienna – In Austria The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety (AGES) announced that 157 confirmed cases of measles have been reported since the beginning of the year. Of these, 23 people had to be treated in hospital, three even in intensive care. But that's not enough.

Measles outbreak in Austria: Urgent appeal to the population

According to AGES, it is to be expected that there will be further cases. For comparison: Last year there were 186 cases of measles, of which 49 people were treated in hospital. This means that almost the entire previous year's level will be reached by February 2024. An outbreak in a climbing center in Innsbruck also contributed to the current wave of infections.

Like that Country Tyrol announced that four people are currently suffering from measles. One person is said to have unknowingly infected the others. The state therefore calls for caution. Anyone who was in the climbing center or the associated bistro between 4:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on February 21st should check their vaccination status for two measles vaccinations.

This can be done by looking at the vaccination certificate. An MMR vaccination (measles, mumps and rubella) can be recognized by the names “MMRvaxPro” or “Priorix”. It is said that anyone who does not yet have full vaccination protection should do so. Those affected with symptoms are asked to isolate themselves for safety reasons. The incubation period is seven to 21 days.

Measles vaccination is recommended for these populations

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends a measles vaccination for all adults who were born after 1970 and who were not or not sufficiently vaccinated against measles in childhood. This is particularly true for people who work in healthcare, in community facilities or in caring for people with severely weakened immune systems. Children can be vaccinated between the ages of 11 and 14 months. The second vaccination should then take place no earlier than four weeks later and no later than the end of the second year of life.

“People who have been vaccinated twice and people who have already had measles are considered immune,” says the state of Tyrol. This year alone there were 59 cases of measles in Tyrol. In Austria, an infection must be reported to the health department – just like in Germany.

More and more measles cases in Austria: outbreaks also in Germany

One has been in effect in Germany since 2020 Mandatory vaccination for measles. However, outbreaks continue to occur nationwide. A spokeswoman for the state's Ministry of Health said 24 cases of measles have already been reported in North Rhine-Westphalia this year Rhenish Post with. That is already more than the total of 2023 with 15 cases.

Children are particularly affected, as they usually have no or only inadequate vaccination protection. The spokeswoman sees the reasons for this in missed or postponed vaccination appointments, especially during the corona pandemic. A low risk perception regarding measles disease and reservations about the safety of vaccinations are also possible causes.

Dangerous disease: These are symptoms of measles

Measles is by no means harmless. The virus erases immune memory and makes you vulnerable to other infections. According to the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA), around one in ten affected people experience complications. According to the BZgA, complications with encephalitis, which occur in around one in 1000 cases, are particularly frightening. In ten to 20 percent of these cases it is fatal, and in 20 to 30 percent there are serious consequences such as mental disabilities or paralysis.

These are possible symptoms of a measles infection:

High fever

Cough

Sniffles

Inflammation in the nasopharynx

Conjunctivitis

Rash after a few days

Anyone who has not yet had an infection or does not have complete vaccination protection risks infection. However, infants or adolescents and young adults who were not vaccinated in childhood are particularly at risk. People with weakened immune systems who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons are at higher risk of complications. Meanwhile, researchers discovered one new method to stop the measles virus.

