The group stage of the Copa Libertadores ends, many months later than originally scheduled, and it does so with several games in which a move to the second round will be at stake. In others in changes, some teams will fight to obtain the first place in their group, although the home factor loses value in most cases when each game is played behind closed doors.

Below we review the most outstanding points to follow in the three days in which this part of the championship will close, to then start the expected knockout rounds of the round of 16:

Group C

Without a doubt the most exciting of all. Only Athletico Paranaense has confirmed the pass to the round of 16 and all teams have options on this last date. The Brazilian team leads with 10 points, then Jorge Wilstermann appears with 7 and one point less have Peñarol and Colo Colo. The games that remain to be played with Colo Colo-Wilstermann and Peñarol-Athletico Paranaense. Anything can happen.

Group D

River Plate will receive Liga de Quito with two points less than the Ecuadorian team in their locker and will seek the victory to finish in the first place of the group. A game of enormous level and without a doubt one of the most outstanding of the week. Repetto’s men will arrive after losing in the local tournament to IDV but with their confidence intact. In the other group match Sao Paulo must confirm third place, for access to Copa Sudamericana, against Binacional.

Group H

In this group Boca has already confirmed the leadership but will try to do his best to improve in the face of the following commitments. In front of the Xeneize will be Caracas, which wants to give the bell by maintaining the second place that it now holds. It will not be an easy task and Libertad awaits, which is measured at a DIM with no options in Asunción. Both Caracas and Libertad have seven points.

Group E

Guild and International will live a new battle, although this time at a distance, for the first place of the group. The tricolor leads its neighbor by two points and receives América de Cali at home. El Colorado, meanwhile, visits the Catholic University. In addition, the two rivals of the Porto Alegre teams are fighting for third place. America has five points and the University four.

Group F

Racing and Nacional appear even on points, 12, and on goals scored and conceded. Maximum equality for two historic players who want first place. The Avellaneda team will close the group by receiving Estudiantes de Mérida, while the Montevideo team will receive Alianza Lima. Clear favoritism for the locals and the goal difference seems decisive.

Group G

A group that Santos has dominated with authority and in which the second and third place has yet to be decided. El Peixe has 13 points and now the most immediate pursuer is Defense and Justice with six. However, Olimpia and Delfín, with five and four points respectively, are measured to seek a victory that allows them to dream. Everything will depend on the result that the Argentine team gets on Brazilian soil.