Home page World

From: Maximilian Kettenbach

Split

It’s no longer far-fetched to come face-to-face with a bear. Especially in the beginning of the holiday season, tourists should now also be careful on their excursions.

Munich – Of course it’s an absolute nightmare scenario – but a real one. Coming face to face with a brown bear can end badly. In Trentino, an animal killed 26-year-old jogger Andrea, in Slovenia a bear bit a walker in the leg, in Austria a bear video by a car driver caused a stir and in Bavaria brown bears killed sheep.

Many of the brown bears are now to be released for shooting, even if the resistance to this can hardly be overheard. The South Tyrolean state administration is currently assuming 73 to 92 bears in the Central Alps. With young animals it should be just over 100 animals. Also means: The holiday season is beginning, not only locals but also tourists are now at risk and have to be careful when hiking or mountain biking. It is best to find out in advance whether you are in bear territory or not when you are in the Alps.

The Italian Minister of the Environment calls for sterilization instead of shooting after deadly bear attack in Italy. (symbol photo) © Imago/Guenter Hofer

The most important questions: What should you (not) do if you encounter a bear?

What do I do if a bear faces me?

Brown bears are generally very shy animals and avoid people. Their highly developed sense of smell and hearing usually warn them in good time. If you do come across a bear, the environmental organization WWF advises you to stand still and talk loudly and move your arms to get the bear’s attention.

If there is creaking around you and branches snapping, or if you develop a feeling of insecurity for other reasons, you should speak louder or even sing.

If you see cubs, extreme caution is required. These are never alone, explains the WWF. “Retreat slowly and calmly,” as the mother bear is likely to be nearby and will become aggressive if she sees her offspring as threatened.

What should I NOT do?

You should not follow what is probably the first impulse. “Don’t run away” is the WWF’s advice, accompanied by an exclamation mark. Do not show your fear to the bear and “avoid anything that the bear might perceive as a threat”. The WWF clears up a rumor that is often heard: throwing stones or threatening gestures are just as counterproductive as uncontrolled movements with which you want to scare the bear away. Of course, a photo is not an option in this situation.

Also avoid dense bushes. This will prevent you from surprising a bear and give the animals a chance to avoid you early on.

How can I defend myself when a bear attacks?

A study that, according to Spiegel.de published in the Journal of Wildlife Management suggests so. The research team from the US and Canada found that pepper spray appears to be even more effective than firearms. The bears backed off 92 percent of the time. “I only go into the forest with a pepper spray,” reports a leaseholder of an alpine pasture on the Bavarian border with Tyrol Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. Pepper spray seems to be the drug of choice.

The most important questions: Dogs should be kept on a leash in bear areas

How do bears react to dogs?

If you walk your dog and meet a bear, the top priority here is: keep calm. But it must be clear that in forests where bears are to be expected, dogs must be kept on a leash. Apparently, conflicts with bears are often due to loose dogs. “They follow the bear, which feels threatened and chases the dog. When the dog retreats, it leads the bear to its people,” explains the global animal rights organization four-paws.com in her guide to wildlife. In Italy, a shepherd is already letting giant dogs loose on bears.

The most important questions: Bears are primarily vegetarian and eat little meat

What do bears eat?

Bears are not pure meat eaters, but omnivores. Three-fourths of the diet is plant-based. Tree bark, leaves, roots, grass and many fruits (berries, nuts, especially beechnuts) are part of it, especially in summer and autumn. According to the WWF, in the spring the bear eats not only grass but also the carrion of animals that did not survive the winter (including deer). In winter, the bear retreats to its den to hibernate. Bears spend most of their lives searching for food, reports four-paws.com.

The bear population in northern Italy was threatened with extinction in the late 1990s, so the Life Ursus project decided to bring more bears to the region. In addition to three remaining animals, ten new animals were imported from Slovenia. According to the South Tyrolean state administration, the aim at the time was to reach a population of 40 to 60 animals over the course of 20 to 40 years. This goal has now been far exceeded.