Could be For a traffic accident, for having a reduced mobility, practicing sports … Or simply because the accelerated rhythms of the day to day lead to a fall, a slip, at home or on the street. The head is a more fragile part of what we think and a bruise can remain in a scare or have more serious consequences, hence the need to identify the symptoms. And most importantly, What should never do?

The peculiarity of a blow to the head is that, unless there is an open wound, The scope of the lesion cannot be identified. It may be left in A stun that fades in a few minutesbut it may also Trauma triggers other symptoms: nausea or vomiting, loss of consciousness, difficulty speaking, coordination problems. In these cases, emergency care should be urgent.

Never take an aspirin

After a bruise of these characteristics, have a slight head pain Enter the usual parameters. According to expert voices, the key will be patiently to refer Since taking an analgesic, such as aspirin, is completely advised. Being anticoagulant, If there has been a small bleeding after the blow, it would extendwith the consequent risk to the person’s health: From brain damage to even death.

In these cases, the situation of senior citizens as well as those who suffer any type of dementiabecause that risk of large bleeding increases, so it is due Go to the emergency department with the greatest possible speed.

Special alert if there is an open wound

From the University of Pennsylvania, the emergency medicine expert Chidinma Nwakanma It gives another important warning in the event that in addition to the coup there has been a wound. First of all, yourself should not clean the wound Because there is a risk of infection, so the optimal would be to go to the emergency room. But If there is also an embedded object, we should not withdraw it because doing it incorrectly means causeing hemorrhages of catastrophic consequences. In short, Only medical care will ensure the correct performance.

What to do after a traffic accident?

This is another delicate context: Head lesions are varied and on a different gravity scale, but the common denominator is that the Medical care must be immediate and specializednot only for the patient to recover but to avoid future sequelae. According to the World Health Organization, trauma due to traffic are main cause of mortality in the group of 5 to 29 years. According to the Spanish Emergency Society of Pediatricsthe most frequent cause of cranoncephalic trauma in early childhood is traffic accidents and abuse.

If we talk about a motorcycle accidentNwakanma warns that both the injured person and the one who can go out to help her They should not remove the helmetboth for risks Before a possible cerebral hemorrhage that is being produced as to destabilize the neck if there has already been an injury in the spinal cord.

