Renting a home is one of the options that those who want to access a house must consider. The purchase of these properties is almost impossible for many tenants, mainly due to high prices and economic instability. However, renting is also becoming more expensive, due to the high demand experienced by the real estate market.

On May 26, the Housing Law came into force, a project that the Government assures is designed “to increase the supply of housing at affordable prices, prevent situations of tension from occurring in the rental market and support young people.” and vulnerable groups in access to housing.

One of the most controversial points of this law was the regulation of prices, whereby the maximum annual increase in rent in contracts in force during 2024 is 3% or that the expenses and fees produced by this procedure must be borne by the owner.

Can you be kicked out of a home if the owner needs it for a family member?



The cases in which owners can recover a home that is rented are regulated by law. On some occasions, owners use this argument to terminate the contracts agreed with the tenants who currently occupy the house and rent the home again at a higher cost. The Urban Leasing Law regulates that the owner can recover his property if it is to be used as “permanent housing for himself or his first-degree relatives” or in the event that he needs it “through adoption or for his spouse.”

Therefore, to avoid victims of organized fraud to take advantage of this condition, Víctor Palomo, lawyer at the CAES Social Studies and Consulting Center, has shared on his X account a series of tips to keep in mind if your landlord notifies you. who needs housing for a family member.

As explained, in these cases the owner must give two months' notice that the resident must leave the property, therefore, it is essential to “ensure that reliable communication” has been made within this period.

Secondly, inform that you can also ask to justify the 'need for use' by means of a property certificate from the Property Registry.

You may also be required to provide truthful documentation that the family member/new occupant has had a change in their life to need to occupy the home, such as an employment contract, as well as a sworn statement that all of this is true.

In addition, you may be asked to commit to submitting the new tenant's registration within three months of leaving the home.

Finally, it must be taken into account that in contracts signed since March 2019, the case of terminating the contract for own use “must be provided for in a contract clause (art.9.3 LAU)”.

These days there are many tenants who are receiving communication from their landlord saying that they need the home for a family member. Many times it is fraud. They use this argument because it is the only way to withdraw from the contract. If it happens to you, here are some tips: 👇 1/4 — Victor Palomo (@PalomoVictorM) February 6, 2023

Víctor Palomo points out that “guarantees must be demanded” because “just your word is not worth when there is a clear incentive to lie in this regard because it is the only way to break the contract.” Likewise, it highlights that although the landlord “is not obliged” to deliver this documentation if he refuses or does not prove 'the need for use' this “serves as a pre-constitution of proof that the reason he alleged was not real or, at least, not there is good faith.