Other countries other manners. If you don’t want to unintentionally break morals, you should know the dos and don’ts. Visiting the beach in particular could otherwise be expensive in Italy.

Munich – The summer holidays are just around the corner and for many people this means “the best time of the year” – summer vacation. Besides Spain and Greece, Italy has always been very popular among German tourists. Art, culture, cuisine, plus an average of 29 degrees in up to ten hours of sunshine a day; the “boot of Europe” basically has everything to offer that a tourist’s heart desires.

Anyone who is flirting with Bella Italia as a holiday destination should not only be prepared for proud prices this year, but should also familiarize themselves with the applicable rules in advance. Because what may be common practice in this country may not only be unwelcome elsewhere, but also an expensive social taboo.

Ignorance does not protect against punishment: crazy laws in Italy apply to tourists as well as locals

The requirements range from a conservative dress code to a ban on contact. Fancy scurrying across the street in a bathing suit to get from the beach to the hotel? Better not; at least not everywhere in the republic. Freedom of movement is also put a stop to on many Italian beaches. And even pizza and gelato can become a cost trap.

Gelato to go? You can’t do that everywhere in Italy. In some places it is forbidden to eat your food on the street. © Imago

Unlike in Lignano Sabbiadoro, where stricter rules primarily applied to foreign guests in order to prevent increasing morality, the following sometimes adventurous laws apply to tourists as well as to locals. Except that the latter are probably more legal. But ignorance does not protect against punishment.

Italy’s sensitive eyes and ears: In these places, a prudish dress code is the law

Women who have chosen Lerici as a vacation spot should always take a change of clothes with them to the beach. Because anyone who misappropriates their swimwear on the southern Riviera and is caught in it in public must expect a warning. Hanging the wet towel on the balcony also counts as illegal there.

It is well known that the Italians have little humor when it comes to real Italian cuisine. People on the island of Capri seem to be just as sensitive to certain noises: rattling wooden sandals can be punished with up to 50 euros there.

Expensive fun in the sand: smoking, digging, bathing towels – all taboo

Free sea access is becoming more difficult in many Italian regions as beaches are increasingly privatized. Eraclea Beach, east of Venice, may be free, but whether it’s the ideal destination for a holiday with young children remains to be seen. Sandcastles are not allowed to be built, digged or played on the Adriatic coast.

Meanwhile, on many beaches, such as in Apulia or on the Mediterranean islands of Sicily and Sardinia, smoking can be fined with up to 2000 euros. Also unwelcome: chewing gum or drinking beer. Even the bath towel is a no-go on the beach of Stintino in Sardinia. Reason: increasing loss of sand. In order to protect the snow-white beaches, which are particularly popular in summer, there were loud calls travel reporter In addition, visitors are limited to 1500 a day and an entrance fee (3.50 euros) is charged.

Bright beaches, turquoise water: this is the formula that makes Sardinia’s beaches so popular. But the tourist rush has consequences for nature. Therefore, strict prohibitions sometimes apply. © Imago

So it seems only logical that sand is not allowed to be taken away as a souvenir. You should also stay away from mussels. How serious are the Italian authorities about nature conservation? Failure to comply can result in a fine of almost 10,000 euros. On the other hand, 100 euros are due for a massage on the beaches of Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany.

Expensive Amore: Love goes through the stomach – but not through Italy’s streets

Anyone who has ever sat behind the wheel abroad knows that road traffic is a world of its own; Italy is no exception. Under no circumstances should drivers let their arms hang out casually when the window is open. Unless a fine between around 40 and 170 euros doesn’t bother you. After all, the hands belong at 10 and 2 o’clock.

If you want to exchange tenderness with your loved one, you should also leave the vehicle beforehand. In Eboli, in the province of Salerno, loving kisses can mean a fine of up to 500 euros. In the party resort of Rimini and in Rome, snacks to-go are prohibited in some places. No exception is even made for ice cream or pizza. (rku)