Although many enjoy the sun, the beach and, in general, summer, there are also many others who long for the arrival of winter (and snow) to be able to hit the ski slopes. If you are one of those who love the adrenaline that comes from sliding down the long white slopes, you should know that in Europe We find great treasures, since some of the best ski resorts are here. If this year you are more adventurous and want to say goodbye to the usual slopes, write down because These are the best countries to ski this winter.

1. Switzerland

There are many reasons why skiing in Switzerland is a unique experience. This country is home to some of the most famous resorts in the world, and with good reason. Spectacular landscapes, modern infrastructure and more than 7000 kilometers of ski slopes. They stand out Zermatt, St. Moritz, Davos and Verbier.

Furthermore, something that is talked about a lot is the Swiss snow qualitysince it generally lasts for much of the year, especially in those like Zermatt or Saas Fee. Without a doubt, the Swiss Alps do not disappoint.

St. Moritz Station | Source: Istock

2. Italy

That Italy is one of the best countries for skiing is no surprise to anyone. Home of the Alps and Dolomitesdeclared a World Heritage Site, offer unique beauty when admiring their white peaks and picturesque alpine villages.

In the Dolomites we find one of the largest ski areas in the worldas it is home to more than 1,200 kilometers of interconnected slopes. Other of the best stations are located in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Val Gardena, Alta Badia, Sestriere, Cervinia, or Livigno.

The best thing is that Italy is one of the options with best value for moneysince it is quite accessible the price of ski passes and accommodation, taking into account the quality of its slopes.

The Dolomites | Source: Istock

3. France

Very close to Spain is France, another of the countries with the best ski resorts. Ideal for both amateurs and experts, its white slopes are some of the most beautiful.

Furthermore, it has Les 3 Valleesthe largest ski area in the world and one of its main attractions, especially because it is located there Val Thorens, considered on numerous occasions the best internationally. Being one of the highest in Europe, at a height of more than 2,300 meters, the quality of its snow is more than optimal.

Val Thorens | Source: Istock

4. Austria

Austria is another of those countries that over the years has acquired the fame it deserves. The glaciers of the five ski resorts of Kaunertal, Pitztal, Sölden, Stubai and Hintertux They are one of the best options to enjoy white sport within Europe. With slopes of more than 300 kilometers and ski areas at a maximum altitude of 3000 meters, little more can be asked for.

What’s more, the glaciers of Tyrol remain open practically the entire year and, specifically in that of Hintertux can boast of being available 365 days of the year.

Hintertux Glacier | Source: Istock

5. Germany

And finally, Germany It is also another of the best countries to ski. What makes it different and attractive is that despite its good location and high quality of the slopes, this country It is one of the cheapestboth in terms of ski passes, accommodation and others.

One of the most famous regions for skiing in Germany is the Bavarian Alps, such as Garmisch-Partenkirchen. On occasion it has been the venue for competitions such as the World Cup and can boast of its natural beauty. In addition, it is perfect for both beginners and children, as well as for experts, since there are slopes of different levels.

Garmisch-Partenkirchen | Source: Istock