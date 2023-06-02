Having more than two moons seems normal in our Solar System, as a group of astronomers recently discovered “2023 FW13”an asteroid that revolves around the Sun in synchrony with the Earth making it the first “Quasiluna” of our planet.

the asteroid 2023 FW13 was discovered on March 28 by scientists using the Pan-STARRS panoramic survey telescope which is located on Haleakala, a dormant volcano on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

This asteroid has become a controversial object, because despite being in resonance 1.1 with Earth, its orbit actually goes around our planet and is in turn so strange that it crosses halfway to Mars and halfway to Venus

According to the Skyandtelescope publication, these objects that follow a path around the Earth are rarely called quasi-moons or quasi-satellites, since these do not usually last more than a few decades.

However, researchers believe that asteroid 2023 FW13 has been in resonance with our planet for nearly a thousand years and they expect it to continue in this orbit for centuries to come, according to calculations by Paul Chodas (Jet Propulsion Laboratory).

If the orbital calculations are correct, it is believed that this asteroid has been circling the Earth for at least 2,100 years and will continue to do so until 3,700 according to estimates. With it 2023 FW will become the first most stable quasi-moon on Earth ever discovered.