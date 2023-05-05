When does it start?

Anke Schipp Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper.

The ceremony in Westminster Abbey is clearly timed. 11 a.m. (local time) arrival of the royal couple, 12 p.m. coronation of Charles III. by the Archbishop of Canterbury, 1pm Journey in the golden carriage to Buckingham Palace. With Queen Elizabeth II in 1953 everything took an hour longer.

Which crowns are used?

In the course of their thousand-year history, English kings and queens have collected – and lost – all kinds of crowns. The St Edward’s Crown, placed on the head of Charles III by the Archbishop of Canterbury. is an imitation of the crown of English origin that goes back to Edward the Confessor, the penultimate Anglo-Saxon king before the Norman conquest of England in 1066. The Edwardian crown was created during the English revolutionary turmoil in the mid-17th century on the orders of Oliver Cromwell Destroyed and melted down, it was reconstructed as faithfully as possible after the return of kingship under Charles II in 1660. And although its weight has recently been reduced from 2.6 to 2.2 kilos, the solid gold showpiece, set with more than 400 diamonds, is not suitable for longer walks. Therefore, the King will follow the example of his mother Elizabeth II 70 years ago and replace the Coronation Crown for the procession from Westminster Abbey and the following carriage ride with the Imperial State Crown, a lighter model (around one kilo) , made for Queen Victoria’s coronation in 1838. Despite being lighter in weight, this crown showcases even more precious gems, including the Black Prince’s Ruby and the Cullinan II Diamond.

What do the Scots have to do with the throne?

The chair on which King Charles III. will sit down to receive the insignia of his rule is an older piece of furniture with all sorts of worn edges. Edward I (not to be confused with Edward the Confessor) is said to have given the order at the end of the 13th century to carpenter a coronation chair that can accommodate a large block of sandstone under the seat – the “Stone of Scone”, the coronation stone of the Scottish kings , which the English had just snatched away from the Scots. The stone, on which a simple cross is carved, is said to have come from the Holy Land; However, geologists have now established that this type of sandstone is unknown in Israel, while it is very common in the Perth area north of Edinburgh. In 1996, the stone was returned to the Scots on behalf of the British government to appease their national uproar – tied to a promise to bring it back to London for the next coronation of a British monarch. He hasn’t gotten there yet.

Who is coming?

2,000 guests are invited, far fewer than at the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, when there were 8,000. In addition to the close family, there are also relatives from Germany who belong to the family through the late Prince Philip. The Dutch, Spanish, Japanese and Jordanian royal couples as well as the heirs to the thrones of Denmark and Norway and, for Germany, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also be arriving. Also among the guests is Queen Camilla’s former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, who was a page at the coronation of Elizabeth II in 1953.