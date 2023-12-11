A few days ago it was known that Colombia was included in a special annual allocation of 20,000 visas H-2B temporary labor contractswhich will allow compatriots to legally apply for work in the United States.

In a publication, the United States Embassy emphasized that “This assignment represents the commitment of the Biden-Harris Administration to expand legal routes as an alternative to dangerous irregular migration routes“.

What you should know about the new visas for Colombians

– The first point to consider is that according to the United States Government, The H-2A and H-2B visa programs allow American employers to bring foreign citizens to the United States to occupy temporary agricultural and non-agricultural jobs, respectively.

– The embassy detailed that to apply for an H2B visa, a US employer must first file a petition on your behalf,” and this appears as a complement to the entity.

– If you are interested, You must have a valid passport and sponsorship from a company in the North American country. Which means that the company must manage the employment certification request.

– Another point that the employer must comply with is prove that there are not enough qualified American workers, willing, qualified and available to do temporary work.

– It is even necessary to clarify that employing H-2A workers will not negatively affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed Americans.

– As with the H-A2 visa, The worker may stay for a maximum of 3 years, in accordance with the US Government.

Countries chosen for H-2A and H-2B work visas:

Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, ColombiaCosta Rica, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Spain, among others.

However, this list of countries is updated annually, so in 2024 it may be modified.

