He America club is unknown for the Apertura 2023 tournament of the MX League. Las Águilas had an outstanding performance in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, but the team fell short in the league and was eliminated by Chivas de Guadalajara in the semifinals. The cream-blue team will be led by André Jardine for the tournament that is about to start and everything indicates that the squad will be practically the same.
So far, America has only signed Kevin Álvarez, although the media have reported that Jardine’s intention is to hire players he previously managed. On the list would be an element that won the gold medal with Brazil at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
According to recent news reports, the Eagles would seek to hire gabriel meninoplayer who currently plays for Palmeiras of the Brazilian first division. Menino is 22 years old, plays as a central midfielder, right winger and right back, and has an approximate market value of €8 million.
On June 21, André Jardine spoke about the reinforcements he wants for the Liga MX Apertura 2023 tournament. On that occasion, the Brazilian strategist indicated that he had some of the players he directed at the Olympic Games on his radar.
“The club is already making moves, it has its radar, the players they think about to strengthen themselves. I have added options, some Brazilians who were with us for national teams. They are young players, with potential and who combine with the club. I hope they realize those names because we are going to talk about great players”
– André Jardine in conference
Although he has not mentioned it directly by name, Gabriel Menino meets all the characteristics mentioned by Jardine in his conference a week ago.
