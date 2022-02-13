As the fourth wave of Covid-19 brings with it an increase in the number of casesa latent concern is the coexistence of this virus with influenza seasonal.

Although since the beginning of the pandemic, experts have warned that it is possible for a person to be infected with both viruses at the same time, the strict prevention measures that prevailed at the height of the pandemic a year ago largely prevented these cases, since all the viruses plummeted.

However, now that fewer people are keeping a healthy distance, leaving the house and relaxing the use of masks, it is possible that there will be more cases of co-infection.

Currently, in Mexico, in the accumulated of the 2021-2022 seasonal influenza season (up to week one of the year), 2,134 positive cases of influenza have been confirmed; of which three have been simultaneously infected with Covid-19: the first of them detected in Nayarit on January 9 and the remaining two in the state of Jalisco.

Yes OK there is no scientific data indicating that people infected with both viruses have a more severe symptom pictureit is possible that the co-infection of influenza and Covid-19 causes a more prolonged illness.

In an early study in Wuhan, Covid-19 patients who also had influenza shed SARS-CoV-2 for 17 days, compared to an average of 12 days for those with a single infection.

Following this line, it is believed that the people most susceptible to being infected with both diseases simultaneously are children under 5 years of age and unvaccinated adults; as well as people with a disease such as diabetes or hypertension.

Coadministration of the influenza vaccine and the Covid-19 vaccine

In the context of the pandemic, it is of paramount importance that people can be protected against both diseases. The WHO considers that the co-administration of a seasonal influenza vaccine and any dose of the Covid-19 vaccine is acceptable. In accordance with this, the Ministry of Health in Mexico indicates that both vaccines can be administered simultaneously without any contraindication.

Likewise, it is worth mentioning that although influenza and Covid-19 are respiratory diseases that can present similar symptoms, it is difficult to distinguish between the two based solely on these. Therefore, a screening test is necessary to confirm the diagnosis. In any case, the best strategy to be prevented from either of these two diseases is to strengthen the immune system through vaccination.

