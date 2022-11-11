During the late summer and early fall there are a lot of thunderstorms. If you are outdoors when a storm begins, you must be very careful and follow a series of recommendations to avoid direct or indirect lightning strikes, which in most cases have fatal consequences. Deaths due to lightning strikes can be avoided if the entire population implements a series of prevention measures.

Recommendations to avoid the impact of lightning outdoors



1. Avoid sheltering under an isolated tree



As it is an element that stands out on the ground, it generates what is known as the ‘point effect’, so that the chances that some of the storm’s lightning strikes it will increase. If this happens, part of its trunk and branches would splinter explosively, apart from combusting, and a person would suffer the fatal consequences.

2. Avoid peaks or rocks



If you are on a mountain and a storm starts, you should avoid high areas, which are very exposed. When you realize that a storm is about to start and you are in a high area, you should leave the peaks, cliffs or rocks as they are areas particularly exposed to lightning strikes.

3. Do not watch the storm from the entrance of a cave



The first thing that can occur to you when a storm begins is to protect yourself in the shelter of a cave and take the opportunity to watch the storm from there. This is very dangerous, since in caves, due to the temperature difference between the outside and the inside, there is always a current of air. This flux is a kind of magnet for electrical charges that ionize the air in the stormy environment, which can cause lightning to seek out the cave entrance as a natural discharge channel.

4. Do not run across the field



Faced with this situation, instinctively anyone would run, in an attempt to get away from danger. This is something very dangerous because you will be exposed, in an unprotected place, soaked, with the ground also wet from the rain, and with lightning striking nearby. In this situation, you should get rid of metal objects. If you start to notice that your hair stands on end or that a spark occurs when you put two of your fingers together, the air is highly ionized and the probability that a lightning strike is imminent in your position or surroundings is very high.

5. Squat down in the fetal position



With the storm above you, lightning falling around you, you have to avoid becoming an object that stands out on the ground, enhancing the ‘point effect’. Do not lie on the ground, what you should do is squat down, minimizing the contact area with the ground, in addition to being electrically insulated from it thanks to the non-conductive material of the soles of the boots. Also lower your head, with your hands behind your neck, adopting the fetal position.

6. Look for the security of a vehicle



The interior of a vehicle is a fairly safe place to avoid the fatal consequences of a lightning strike. Remember to close the windows, the air ducts, as well as turn off the engine and disconnect the radio. Do not touch any metal part inside the car.

7. Get out of the water if you are taking a bath



A storm may start when you are bathing, if this happens, get out of the water immediately. If lightning strikes the water and you are bathing, even tens of meters away, the consequences can be fatal.