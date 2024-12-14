The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is evaluating the incorporation of a new traffic sign on Spanish roads with diamond shapepossibly by next year 2025. This signal is already in use in France and the claim of the European Union is to work towards a unification of traffic regulations and signs. But what is the meaning of this sign and what should you do if you see it?

Signal meaning

This signal indicates a Preferential lane for exclusive use for vehicles with two or more occupants. In Spain, this type of lane is known as HOV lane (High Occupancy Vehicles) and HOV bus. It has not yet been defined whether this sign will be vertical or painted on the pavement.

How it works in France

Carpooling lane road sign in France. Getty Images/iStockphoto

In France, These lanes are monitored with cameras and thermal sensors to ensure that they are only used correctly. This same system could be implemented in Spainespecially in metropolitan areas with high traffic density such as Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia or Sevillewhere BUS-HOV lanes already exist that could adapt to this regulation.





The bus-HOV lane of the C-58 entering and exiting Barcelona. ACN

The DGT considers incorporating the signal

The DGT is considering this sign as part of its strategy to modernize traffic regulations and unify signage within the entire European Union. Although the signal is still in the study phase, it is expected that it can be included in the next updates to the General Traffic Regulations, planned for 2025.





Unification of regulations in the EU

The European Union has been working for years on the unification of road safety regulations in all its member countries, from traffic rules to penalties and signs. Besides, the EU is finalizing the arrival of a valid digital circulation permit for all member countries, which is expected to begin implementation in 2025.





France has successfully implemented this signal in some cities such as Paris and Nîmeswhere thermal cameras have also been installed to ensure compliance with the regulations. This model has served as a reference for Spain in the creation of new road safety measures.

What should I do if I see the sign on the road?

If you see this diamond sign on the road, make sure you are complying with the Requirements for driving in the designated lanethat is to say, traveling with at least one other person in your vehicle or driving a Zero rated electric vehiclein the event that it is implemented in a similar way to France.

This new sign could be a reality on Spanish roads in the near future, and should help improve traffic flow and encourage vehicle sharing. Not in vain, and along these lines, the general director of the DGT, Pere Navarro, recently assured that “The future of traffic will be shared or it will not be” .