Accidents are not always caused because the driver is distracted or rashly driving. Sometimes, it can be due to a fault in the vehicle, which is still counted as the driver being careless about the vehicle’s maintenance. Another reason is the poor condition of the road on which the accident happened; in a car or a four-wheeler vehicle, potholes or deep ruts don’t seem to be that harmful, but when it comes to the bike, it can easily misbalance the bike, causing severe injuries to the rider, and it can also cause death.

So, what should a rider do if he gets into an accident that was caused due to the road conditions in the United States, especially Tampa? For bike riders, the city has introduced laws to ensure the safety of the riders, the other passengers, as well as the pedestrians. These laws include being a certain age to drive a motorbike, being mindful of the environment, and other drivers. However, in Tampa, it is quite common for bike accidents to occur as there are no specific bike lanes, thus resulting in an increase in bike accidents. The first and most important thing a victim of a motorcycle accident should do is to consult motorcycle accident lawyers in Tampa to protect their rights since their rights can be easily violated by insurance companies. Bike accident injuries are far more serious and can cause lifelong disability to the victim, whether it is physical or emotional. First, it is essential to know what type of road conditions are poor or dangerous. The answer is roads with uneven surfaces or cracks, roads with loose gravel or the ones near a construction site, or missing traffic signs and roads that become slippery due to rain or snow.

File a Complaint

The question that might arise is who will be held accountable if the damage is caused due to the road’s poor condition. Of course, the person who suffered due to the accident can make a claim on the government for the bad condition of the road which caused him injuries. However, it is not as simple as it seems. First, the rider must be able to prove that the government or specific sector that is responsible for the maintenance of the road was careless and could have fixed the issue with the road. Then it will be the attorney’s responsibility to protect the rights ad make sure that you receive the compensation you deserve, get back to your everyday life and pay all the medical bills.

Seek Medical Help

Get yourself treated and try to get back to how things were before. If the injuries don’t seem serious, still make sure to visit a doctor as often the pains begin after some time and might because you trouble later. Also, you need a medical certificate to support your claim that will verify that you were harmed and troubled due to the accident.

Gather Witnesses and Take Photos

You must record or take photos of the accident and the surrounding, especially the road condition that shows that it was dangerous. You must get the traffic camera recording and the witnesses to give their statements when the officials arrive to strengthen your claim.

Whether the road conditions are poor or not, the rider must take all necessary precautions and safety measures to stay safe. First, ensure that the speed limit is not above the advised limit and that the bike condition is fine. Always wear a helmet, ensure that the body is covered, and follow all traffic rules and laws.