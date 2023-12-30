Electronic door locks for the connected home have a number of advantages. But you have to pay attention to many details, including the issue of security.

EAn electronic front door lock with a smart home connection promises many advantages. It is often not necessary to take a physical key with you. The Smart Lock automatically opens the door when you approach, so you don't have to put down your shopping basket or look for keys in your bag.

Smart locks allow clever key management. Lost keys are no longer a problem when they are available digitally. You simply delete your authorization. Instead of a front door key, the new friend gets the app on her smartphone and uses it to open the door. You can allow the cleaning lady in on Wednesdays from 9 to 10 and you can also see in the app when she actually came and left. In conjunction with the smart home, the door can be unlocked remotely if the visitor arrives early and no one is home yet. Or you can program scenarios so that, for example, the roller shutters are raised automatically and the light is switched on as soon as the door is opened.