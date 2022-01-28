For all those who want to debut as hunters and are not very clear about the steps to take, today I want to focus this blog on the incipient hunter, so that all the bureaucratic procedures in which they are immersed do not make them fall into utter despair. I will try to give the guidelines to follow to save time and money (which is a very bad thing) in this messy challenge.

The first thing will be to arm ourselves with patience because, calm down, everything comes.

Where do we start? Well, from the beginning (the house cannot be started from the roof).

GUN LICENSE

Whether we want to get gun license type D, rifle, or type E weapons license, in both cases, we must submit to the same training tests, which are determined by the Ministry of the Interior. It involves passing two tests or exams, one theoretical and the other practical.

The theoretical test is a test of 20 questions that we must answer in 20 minutes on the knowledge of weapons and the Weapons Regulation. To pass this test, we can only have 4 failures. We can download the official agenda from the following Civil Guard website.

In order to take the practical test, it will be necessary to have passed the theoretical one, for which we will have six months from the passing of the theoretical exam.

In that case, the practical test can be developed with a weapon that facilitates the Intervention of Weapons and Explosives of the Civil Guard in the training center or with that of a family member or friend, provided that they are present on the day of the exam.

Shutterstock

For this test we are required to correctly load the weapon, aim and fire five shots at a 50-centimeter diameter target located 25 meters from the firing line. To overcome it, we must obtain at least enough plumbing. Oh, and most importantly, be very careful when handling the weapon! The muzzle fire of the weapon, unloaded or not, must never be directed towards people and always towards places that do not imply the minimum risk. And don’t forget to collect the pods during the practical test. Take care! The opposite could mean a suspense.

The corresponding fees to carry out these tests are: €92.24. In addition, for the issuance of both licences: €15.57 in the case of the E license and €11.45 for the D. Of course, the psychotechnician must present it within the validity period: around €50.

LIABILITY INSURANCE

The hunter’s insurance covers our possible civil liability. The law establishes the obligation of all hunters to contract insurance that covers the obligation to indemnify the damage caused to people during the exercise of the hunting activity.

Currently, the legal limit for compensation for mandatory civil liability is €90,151.82 per victim in the event of a hunting accident.

For this reason, and in accordance with current legislation, all hunting insurance must compulsorily contemplate the following aspects in its scope of coverage:

A) Damage caused by an involuntary firing of the weapon.

B) The damages caused during rest time within the hunting limits while the exercise of the same is being practiced.

Evidently, hunter’s insurance It has a cost, although nothing comparable to those of cars or motorcycles (a breather). There are several and varied companies that offer this type of insurance, so it is advisable to carefully study each of the coverages and conditions that they offer us and compare them with the rest.

Its price? Well, it depends on the coverage we hire, but it will be around €20 per year.

THE HUNTING LICENSE

The hunting license is the permit that will authorize us to practice hunting in one or more autonomous communities. It is requested and processed through the delegation or the peripheral services of the Ministry of the Environment of the region in question.

To obtain it, we need to provide proof of payment of the compulsory civil liability insurance that we have contracted, in addition to the DNI. In turn, we must previously pay the corresponding fee.

Several autonomous communities, specifically Galicia, Asturias, the Valencian Community, Aragón, Extremadura, Castilla y León, and Madrid, signed a collaboration agreement that allows hunters to practice hunting in these seven regions with a single document, inter-autonomous license.

Of course, it will be necessary for us to pass the hunter’s exam. However, all those who have obtained a license from any of these seven communities before October 14, 2015 or can provide the necessary data to justify a license prior to that date will not have to take this exam. The cost of the inter-autonomous license is €100 (we keep adding).

If we have to pass the hunter exam, we must contact the delegation of the competent Ministry of the Environment in order to deliver the agenda and indicate the dates of completion of both the course and the test.

However, the hunting modality is still in force for hunters who wish to practice the activity in a single community, whose expedition will also be processed before the delegation or peripheral services of the competent Ministry of the Environment. The price varies depending on each community. In Castilla-La Mancha, €60 and in Madrid, to give another example, €40.

In any case, and if all this is very complicated for you, there are companies that can do all the procedures for you at a fairly affordable cost.

I haven’t added up the total —I’m a writer—, but now comes the part of acquiring a weapon and where to hunt, points that I will leave for later deliveries, since it goes a long way.

Health and good hunting!