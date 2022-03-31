In collaboration with PositionUno



However, everyone must do their own research and choose the service they deem most appropriate. Whichever online psychotherapy service you decide to use, there are things you will always need to watch out for.

In this article we want to give you all the information you need to choose an online psychologist. First of all you need to know what are the factors to consider if you are thinking about solving a problem with online psychotherapy. In particular, there are myths and beliefs to dispel and advice we can give you to avoid making the wrong choice.

What are the services of “online psychologist” or online psychotherapy

Just the click of a mouse or the touch of a touch screen to have instant and cheap access to an online psychologist. Or at least these are the promises of applications and services that want to take psychotherapy out of the therapist’s office. Thanks to new technologies, today you can find a psychologist in any place. You just need to be connected to the Internet.

Taking advantage of the possibilities offered by the web can be easy and convenient. More and more people are seeking online help for a psychological problem. But before you search for the right online psychologist and start chatting, there are some important points to consider about telepsychology.

Online psychotherapy, also called telepsychology, is any form of psychological therapy delivered by telecommunication tools or devices. Chat, telephone, video call, are all ways to do online psychotherapy. They often call it web therapy, telephone psychotherapy, text psychotherapy, or online psychotherapy. Whenever you interact with a psychologist through a website, phone or mobile application, you are enjoying telepsychology services.

Technology can contribute to the evolution of the way people follow psychotherapy or work with a psychologist. More and more researchers are interested in telepsychology and telehealth. They are indeed interested in evaluating how well it works, especially in comparison to in-person psychotherapy sessions. Although research in this area is still young, it is certain that online psychotherapy has the advantage of being able to reach more people. In fact, the prices are more accessible, you don’t have to travel to reach the therapist’s office and it is easier to overcome the initial shyness.

However, there are some points to consider before signing up for any service offered exclusively online or over the phone.

Why see an online psychologist

Psychotherapy from an online psychologist is very promising and offers several advantages over in-person psychotherapy.

● It can be more comfortable. Online psychotherapy can be done at any time and place. You can save time, stress and money. You will not have to travel, stand in traffic or run to get to your appointment on time. There is no need to travel miles to meet your psychologist. This is why it is also more eco-sustainable.

● It allows you to save. Compared to traditional in-person psychotherapy, it is often less expensive. Furthermore, the prices are always clearly visible. Some applications advertise prices that provide unlimited use for a weekly or monthly fee.

● Protect your privacy. Online communication is very convenient for many people, especially for those who often use technology. More and more people are using email, webinars and chat to communicate. For many, it is easier to talk about their problems in front of a screen than to talk to someone in person. In fact, in psychotherapy, personal and private information is revealed. Online privacy is total.

● It helps you find the right online psychologist for you wherever you are. In some areas of Italy, the nearest psychologist’s office may be an hour or two away by car. Some chronically ill, temporarily indisposed, or disabled people may not be able to drive or move. And the right online psychologist to solve your problem isn’t always in your region. In these situations, online psychotherapy may be the best option.

What you need to pay attention to

Despite the potential benefits, many psychologists warn that online psychotherapy may not be the best option for everyone. Here are some points to consider or ask before choosing an online psychologist:

● Is it the right tool to help me? Science has not yet proved that online psychotherapy is effective for everyone in every situation. Also, there are sites and apps that advertise the psychotherapy offer, but they may not be allowed to do so. For example, the people behind the apps may not be licensed or qualified to provide psychotherapy.

● Is the therapist qualified? The professional order of psychologists protects you. A psychotherapist must be registered in order to practice the profession. However, there are people who pass themselves off as therapists and offer services that are not legally definable as psychotherapy. It may not always be easy to distinguish between a certified online psychologist and a scam.

● Is the site or application safe? Are you sure the information you provide will remain confidential? One of the strong points of psychotherapy is professional secrecy. That is, psychologists provide their clients with a private space to share deeply personal and sometimes difficult stories, thoughts or emotions. What happens and is said in a psychotherapy office remains within the office. The site or application you use should ensure the security of your personal information and offer you verification of the identity and certification of the therapists operating on that platform.

● How will you pay for the service? Most apps offer online payments by credit card or services like Paypal. However, there are sites that also offer bank transfers or other methods of payment via the web. Make sure there is an excellent level of security for the payment and processing of your data.

More and more psychologists are exploring online sites and applications. And more and more patients are interested in using them. Research shows that some technological tools can help achieve optimal outcome when used in conjunction with office psychotherapy.

For example, many psychologists and patients find text messages useful for quick check-ups or reminders. Having a synchronized calendar on your device helps a lot in organizing the sessions. Also, there are some apps that help track and record moods or thoughts. And we must not forget that online psychotherapy can offer continuity when a patient is on vacation or unable to have a regular session.

What is the best online psychologist service

Scientific articles on online psychotherapy

Online psychologist for various conditions (in English)

Depression

The effectiveness of in-person psychotherapy for depression was compared to online psychotherapy. An online psychologist’s psychotherapy consisted of some cognitive-behavioral tasks and a consultation with a therapist.

Depression, anxiety and stress

The effectiveness of a self-help program based on cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy was evaluated, in which psychologists provided written feedback.

Panic Disorder

The effectiveness of in-person psychotherapy was assessed with a guided online cognitive-behavioral psychotherapy-based program (consisting of techniques such as cognitive restructuring and exposure psychotherapy).

Schizophrenia

SMS psychotherapy was studied to address symptoms of schizophrenia and improve patients’ adherence to schizophrenia pharmacotherapy.

Weight loss

The effectiveness of email psychotherapy in promoting behavior change for weight loss was evaluated.

Stop smoking

Textual psychotherapy that promotes behavior change to decrease smoking has been studied in both of the following articles.

