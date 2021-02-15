Since Samsung and Apple announced their plans to exclude chargers from their upcoming releases, the need to find a common solution for the entire family has increased. In this sense, the new wireless charging platforms are an ideal option since they are compatible with Android and iOS, so all members can share the same system.

Rather than requiring a cable to plug into the outlet, this technology employs a base station that transmits power in the form of non-radiating electromagnetic waves.

This method is suitable for cell phones, smart watches, headphones, tablets, and some household appliances. To start the transfer of energy, simply place the device on the base.

Some models are in the shape of a cradle, there are the classic pads that admit more than one device on the surface. There are also some solutions that connect to the vehicle and portable batteries that stick to the mobile.

A solution for iPhone models through a system of magnets that allows you to continue working. Satechi

To activate the supply, both the charger and the gadget have electromagnetic induction coils inside.

The mission of the dock coils is converting the electricity it receives from the socket into high frequency alternating current from which it generates the electromagnetic field.

One of its advantages is that you do not have to worry about the type of port that the device has. It is enough to support it on the base.

“They stand out for their comfort since we do not have the telephone connected to a cable that can impede the movement of the equipment. It preserves more the durability of the USB port of the equipment and avoids the deterioration of cables in the same way ”, says Mariano Dascanio, product marketing manager of Samsung.

Not all models operate at the same capacity. The appropriate platform is one that provides 10 W of power. With this voltage it is possible to carry out a charge at normal speed (5 W), the fast charge of 9 W of the Samsung devices and the 7.5 W iteration of Apple.

This type of load it’s a little slower than that provided by the direct current method, since not all the power coming out of the outlet ends up in the battery. An important part – close to 30% – is lost in the process in the form of heat.

In addition, the two coils, both the one on the mobile and the one on the base, must be well aligned. If any of them are displaced from your center, the load may not be completed or it may take longer than usual.

Samsung Wireless Charging Trio. It has six wireless charging coils that will work in pairs and deliver up to 9W each, thus offering fast wireless charging, although they can reduce power to the standard 5W of Qi devices. $ 11,999

In this field there are several technologies, although the dominant standard is Qi, which was developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) for inductive charging at distances up to 40mm.

This wireless transmission system was adopted by many of the phone manufacturers. From Samsung, Apple, Sony, LG, HTC, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola and Blackberry. It is also being incorporated from the factory in some vehicles.

The next most popular standard is PMA, whose operation lies in magnetism. In its favor, it allows higher electromagnetic fields thanks to which it is not necessary for the phone to be in a certain position, although it is less efficient than Qi.

Apple Magsafe. It has an NFC reader and magnets so that the iPhone 12 battery and charger are aligned. It is for iPhone 12. With previous models it works, although at a lower speed. $ 12,000

Fast Wireless Charging is the system developed by Samsung and it is a standard compatible with its high-end phones, which also support Qi.

While Wattup stands out for allowing charging devices that are up to 5 meters from the dock. Its operation is based on a transmitter that converts electricity into radio frequencies and then sends the energy to the devices

The Chargers

The one who most bet on this technology is Samsung, who aligned the Wireless Charger Duo Pad, which is worth $ 5,900 and has enhanced Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 capability. The Wireless Charging Trio, a multiple wireless charging base that comes in at $ 11,999.

Klip Xtreme Halo. Compatible with 10W wireless charging for Samsung S8 / S9 and other compatible fast charging devices, 7.5W for iPhone X / 8/8 Plus; and standard 5W charging for other Qi-compatible smartphones. $ 2,900

They are compatible with iPhone and any Qi equipment. “It works with all models of the S series (from S6 onwards), Note series (from 5 onwards) and Z series”, Dascanio details.

From the hand of the iPhone 12 also came MagSafe, Apple’s wireless charging experience, which works through magnets built into the coil of the wireless charger.

Norcel Wireless QI. It is a vertical loader that can be rotated to have horizontal loading. With an output of 10 W load. Around $ 3,000.

The charging speed has been increased from a 7.5-watt charger to a 15-watt charger, which means that your charge times will be much faster. The original is around $ 12,000 and its generic imitation, half.

HALO The Klip Xtreme has a glossy plastic surface and its lightweight aluminum frame makes the deck look attractive. It’s at $ 2,999.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo Pad. The two support points offer 7.5W “adaptive fast charging”. Suitable for two phones or a Qi smartphone and a Samsung watch. $ 5,900

“This Qi-certified charging device offers ultra-fast charging capacity and is perfectly compatible with the different charging standards in the market,” says Gonzalo Esposito, territory manager of Klip Xtreme.

For those who want to support their mobile instead of laying it down, the Norcel Wireless QI is a charger with a 10 W charging output. Around $ 3,000.

