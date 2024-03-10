Home page World

From: Karolin Schaefer

Press Split

The world's most important film prize will be awarded on Sunday (March 10th). Film greats from Germany are also nominated for the 2024 Oscars this year.

Los Angeles – The red carpet is rolled out again in Los Angeles for Hollywood's biggest awards ceremony. Numerous stars and Oscar nominees walk to the entrance to the Dolby Theater here on Sunday (March 10th). The trophy is being awarded for the 96th time.

Workers prepare the Oscars red carpet before the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. © John Locher/dpa

Oscars 2024: These stars from Germany are nominated

Like last year, presenter and comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the awards ceremony. The Oscar Academy awards in 23 categories, including the big five “Best Film”, “Best Director”, “Best Actress”, “Best Actor” and “Best Screenplay”.

These film greats from Germany have been nominated for the Oscars 2024:

Best international feature film “The Teacher’s Room” by Ilker Çatak (for Germany)

Best International Feature Film “Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders (for Japan)

Best Actress Sandra Hülser for “Anatomy of a Case”

Three Germans nominated at the Oscars – “It feels more like a school trip”

However, director Ilker Çatak, who was born in Berlin and grew up partly in Turkey, does not believe he will win an Oscar. “It feels more like a school trip,” said the filmmaker German Press Agency (dpa).

Director Ilker Çatak and actress Sandra Hülser talk at an event. Both, like German director Wim Wenders, are nominated for the 2024 Oscars. © Barbara Munker/dpa

The leading actress Leonie Benesch assumes that it will not be “The Teacher’s Room” but the British film “The Zone of Interest” that will win the Oscar in this category. In Jonathan Glazer's historical drama, Sandra Hülser plays the wife of concentration camp commander Rudolf Höß (Christian Friedel).

Oscars 2024: You can watch the awards ceremony live here

The feature films “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Past Lives,” among others, are nominated in the top “Best Film” category at the 2024 Oscars. Last year, the German film “Nothing New in the West” made film history.

But where can you watch this year's Oscars? In Germany, the event will be broadcast live by the TV channel ProSieben. The Academy Awards can also be followed via the streaming providers Joyn and Disney+. Meanwhile A Munich cosmetic surgeon looks after the Hollywood stars at the Oscars. (kas/dpa)