The turn from Friday to Saturday was a tense day in Russia. For about a day, the country faced a mutiny by the Wagner Group, a private army that serves as the unofficial arm of Russian institutions, such as the army and the presidency. Some more alarmists were quick to declare it a coup or, worse, the start of a civil war, but it turned out to be a military mutiny. Still, a delicate event that deserves attention and, above all, opens up some possibilities for the near future.

The Wagner Group is currently headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin. To say that Prigozhin is an ally of Putin is an understatement, Putin “created” him. Prigozhin went from a convict and moonlighting worker to a millionaire supplier of gastronomic services to the Kremlin, sometimes referred to as “Putin’s chef”. Although Prigozhin is the administrator and, today, the main face of the group, the operational founder of the militia was Colonel Dmitry Utkin, former Russian special forces. Utkin’s whereabouts are currently unknown.

He was, or is, a Nazi sympathizer. His operational codename was “Wagner”, the name of the group and which honors Richard Wagner, “Hitler’s favorite composer”. The romantic composer died decades before the creation of the Nazi party, but even today his image is inseparable from the admirer who ruled Nazi Germany. Until recently, the Wagner Group was playing an important role in the Ukrainian war, for various reasons, such as the presence of former officers in its ranks.

The Wagner Group today pays much better than the regular Russian armed forces, although it does not enjoy the same career privileges. Other important functions of the group were logistical and legal, facilitating, for example, the military service of convicted criminals. Just sign a contract and that’s it. Months ago, a recruiter for the Wagner Group was recorded saying that if the candidate served in Africa, he would have a smaller bonus, but would “spend” the money himself.

Crisis between the Wagner Group and the army

If the service were in Ukraine, the bonus would be higher, but “your family will spend it”. This allowed a major combat mobilization for the Wagner Group, enabling military triumphs such as the taking of Bakhmut, the main meat grinder of the war in Ukraine. In recent months, the Wagner Group and the Russian armed forces began to have several clashes: the Wagner Group complained of lack of ammunition and neglect by the command of the Russian army.

Mainly, members of the Wagner Group, who call themselves “musicians”, exchanged fire with regular Russian forces and reportedly suffered an air attack on one of their bases. The last straw to sour the relationship came two weeks ago, when the Russian Defense Ministry ordered all forces in Ukraine to be legally subordinated to the ministry, including forces from autonomous republics such as the Chechens and the Wagner Group. Chechnya accepted the new rule, the Wagner Group did not.

The riot started on Friday, according to Prigozhin, to avoid “the end of the group”. He demanded the resignations of Sergei Shoigu, defense minister, and General Valery Gerasimov, head of Russia’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, both allegedly responsible for the crises of recent months. Prigozhin often refers to Shoigu in racist terms, due to the minister’s partly Tuvan origin, a Siberian Turkic people. Such demands by the Wagner Group were unacceptable.

Accepting such demands would be the end of Vladimir Putin’s authority, making a concession at gunpoint. Shoigu is Putin’s right-hand man and extremely loyal. He took office in 2012, succeeding Anatoly Serdyukov, who fell after stirring wasp nests over army corruption. Mainly, Serdyukov was becoming very popular after his victory in the war against Georgia in 2008, and also due to the positive impact on public opinion of his reforms. Shoigu is not a threat to Putin.

Step bigger than the leg

General Gerasimov, on the other hand, heads the main institution of the Russian establishment, the army. That is, Prigozhin picked a fight he knew he wouldn’t win, with a trusted man of Putin and the commander of the army. One possible conclusion is that Prigozhin took a step too far. Another possibility is that he acted believing that he would have Putin’s support, or that he was acting in Putin’s interests, which would be an indication of an internal dispute that is still little known to the public.

The military component of the mutiny cannot yet be fully understood and it is important to beware of loose information or blunt assertions. News that Russian garrisons did not fight members of the Wagner Group does not necessarily mean that such garrisons joined the group or supported the mutiny, just that they did not want to die for nothing. There are also reports that not all Wagner members supported Prigozhin’s mutiny.

The head of the group is a mix of businessman, politician and mobster, not a military leader. What was visually confirmed about the mutiny was the shooting down of six Russian helicopters and a commando plane. Three of the helicopters were electronic monitoring. In addition to being expensive equipment, this equipment requires crew members who require a lot of training, with considerable damage. At least 13 Russian servicemen died, in addition to two members of the Wagner Group.

The mutiny occupied some cities, such as Rostov, on the Don River, and a column of mercenaries left for Moscow, without much resistance. Putin gave a televised speech, calling the riot a betrayal and saying tough measures would be taken. Commenting that Shoigu is a loyal figure and that Putin called Prigozhin a traitor is not trivial. Loyalty is the highest quality of a person, according to Putin himself, who refused to speak with the “traitor” Prigozhin. Who negotiated for the Russian government was Nikolai Patrushev, Putin’s adviser.

Prigozhin and the leadership of the Wagner Group knew that it would be suicidal to insist. Gerasimov has the army and Putin has the intelligence services. The Wagner Group could cause death and destruction on its march to Moscow, but it would not achieve its objectives. Furthermore, an eventual coup against Putin, in addition to being unlikely, would not have international support, as shocking as it is to write this. The US and Ukraine want Russia weakened, but nobody wants chaos reigning in the country with the largest nuclear arsenal in the world.

Agreement

Alexander Lukashenko, dictator of Belarus, became the public face of the agreement crafted by Patrushev. Prigozhin went to Belarus and the members of the Wagner Group will have three possibilities: incorporation into the Ministry of Defense, a temporary exile in Belarus or prison. Some people have speculated that it was all orchestrated by Putin, but there is no evidence of this, especially after his video speech and the skirmishes that occurred during the advance of the Wagner Group.

Was it all a ploy for the Wagner Group to head to Belarus and invade Ukraine from there? Ukraine was already invaded from the north, at the beginning of the war, and today, the threat of a new front is more valuable in keeping Ukrainian troops alert than the concrete opening of the new front. Furthermore, considering that the group will now be commanded by the Ministry of Defense, this operation becomes even more unlikely. Of course, this is not an impossibility.

There are also reports that Russian intelligence, controlled by Putin, has threatened the families of the leaders of the Wagner Group. If that happened, it obviously won’t be made public, at least not anytime soon. Finally, the golden question is whether the Wagner group could have taken Moscow. Also unlikely, especially given the fact that we do not know how the use of air force against the group would be and how the forces that garrison the capital would behave.

Some other points deserve analysis. First, Putin cannot simply extinguish the group, especially given the importance of the Wagner Group in Russian foreign policy. Today, the group is present in Sudan, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mali. He is an actor in the current war in Sudan, including the topic of a recent column here in our space. Second, mercenaries are politically unreliable, Machiavelli warned, but they are not suicidal. A further escalation is unlikely.

Putin

Putin’s image has taken a hit, both internationally and domestically. In practice, however, his command of the state apparatus was not threatened. He should focus on Russia’s plentiful military problems in the near future, to avoid further internal problems and further damage to his image. In this sense, if Shoigu falls in the near future, they will use justifications such as “corruption”, which is usually the modus operandi of ministerial changes. A discreet position will also be welcome.

Mainly, two aspects need to be highlighted. First, whether the Ukrainian counter-offensive will achieve results in the coming days. Ukrainian successes will strengthen the Wagner Group, which could be seen as indispensable at the front. Should the Ukrainians be stopped, it is Gerasimov and his army who come out on top. Second, Prigozhin will likely be legally pardoned, but that means little. He was called a traitor by Putin for all to see.

Impunity would make Putin look weakened. Who was also called a traitor by Putin? Alexander Litvinenko, of known fate. Prigozhin, at the very least, will cease to exist politically. There’s still a lot to reveal about last weekend in Russia, and the questions raised by this episode should linger for some time. In the long term, it may be one of the first clashes between the possible, at least in theory, successors of Vladimir Putin in power.