Republican senators in Florida are trying to stop the possible legalization of recreational marijuana for adults over 21, but they plan to do so prohibiting smoking of any type of cigarette in public spaces.

The proposal, which is being pushed by Sen. Joe Gruters of Sarasota County and is supported by two other Florida lawmakers, would have significant implications for the millions of people who want to smoke in the Sunshine State, whether residents or tourists.

It should be remembered that currently, according to a law passed in 2022, Smoking is now banned on public beaches, This applies to any type of product, including cigarettes, vaporizers, cigars and marijuana.

But now, according to an article in Newsweekthe intention is that already Smoking is not allowed on streets, sidewalks, roads, public areas and common areas.

Also in schools, hospitals, government buildings, apartment buildings, offices, lodging establishments, restaurants, transportation facilities and retail stores, also Smoking will be prohibited both inside and outside.

Through these strict measures Lawmakers plan to put obstacles to Amendment 3 that would legalize recreational marijuana, proposal that will be voted on in November. Gruters said: “People don’t want Florida to become Las Vegas or New York, and this law could prevent that from happening.”

And it is that The proposal would ban smoking in general.defining such action as inhaling, exhaling, burning, carrying or possessing any lit tobacco or marijuana product, including cigarettes, cigars, pipes or any other.

It is estimated that the proposal will be approved because, according to a survey published by Florida Atlantic University, the 56 percent of residents agree with its entry into force.

What does Florida’s governor say about smoking restrictions?

It should be remembered that in 2022, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law to allow cities and counties in the state set your own rules regarding smoking.

Despite the above, has made it clear that he does not agree with the 3rd Amendment and has stated on occasion, “Florida would begin to smell like marijuana in our cities and towns, reducing the quality of life.”