Government troops and Houthi rebels have been fighting each other in Yemen for years. The most important information about the militia.

Sanaa – The civil war in Yemen has so far cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives. Government troops and the Shiite Houthi militias are fighting each other there. But who is behind the Houthi militias?

Who are the Houthi rebels?

The Houthi rebels are descended from the Shiite Zaidis, which have their roots in the north of Yemen in the border area with Saudi Arabia. In the 1990s, Sunnis wanted to have more and more influence in the Shiite north, which led to a rift between the two groups. The Al Houthi family, a family of Zaidist scholars, wanted to prevent this. The Shiite Al Houthis therefore allied with other tribes in the region to form the so-called Ansarullah militia, the “Followers of God”. In 2004, the rebellion resulted in a military conflict with the Yemeni army.

Although the country’s then president, Ali Abdallah Saleh, is himself a Zaidat, he called the Houthis “terrorists” and threw Iran to support them. They achieved a major victory in 2014 by capturing the capital Sanaa and have since then controlled much of northern Yemen.

What do the Houthi rebels want in Yemen?

The Houthis’ goals have changed over the course of the years-long civil war in Yemen. The movement’s main goal is international recognition of a Houthi-led government in Yemen. In addition, the militia wants to secure military control in the north and the oil-rich eastern region and install a government more consistent with its political and ideological views and goals.

In 2021, the Shiite group presented Saudi Arabia with a plan to end the war. The proposal calls for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of foreign troops from Yemen and a transition period followed by a peace agreement.

How strong are the Houthi rebels and why do they also attack targets outside Yemen?

The Houthis have been fighting the Saudi-led coalition and government forces since 2015 and have frequently attacked targets in Saudi Arabia in retaliation for deadly airstrikes on Houthi positions. Saudi Arabia fears that the entire country could fall under the control of the Shiite Houthi militias. The Houthi rebels have also attacked targets in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has officially withdrawn its troops from the country but is still involved in the war.

In recent weeks, the Houthi rebels in Yemen have said they have fired drones and rockets towards Israel several times. There were also repeated attacks on US war and merchant ships. The US Department of Defense recently reported an attack by Shiite militia on the US warship USS Carney in the Red Sea. Their strength is estimated at around 200,000 fighters.

What is the relationship between the Houthi rebels and Iran?

Not only the Gulf states accuse Iran of supporting the Houthi rebels, but also the West. This is particularly clear with the weapons of the Shiite militia. Missiles and drones point to Iranian technology. Iran’s rhetoric also shows proximity to the Houthis. The Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES), among others, assumes that the militia will be armed by Iran and also by the Lebanese Hezbollah.

“Since the start of the war in 2014-15, the rebels have used ballistic missiles, drones and cruise missiles to attack civilian and military targets in Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. In particular, their airstrikes on cities (including Marib and Taiz) and critical infrastructure such as oil terminals and ports are having a significant economic impact and contributing to a worsening humanitarian situation,” the UAE website says.

Humanitarian situation in Yemen

The civil war in Yemen that has been going on for years has led to a humanitarian catastrophe. Up to 400,000 people are said to have died as a result of the civil war. “In addition to the extremely unstable political situation, strong population growth, water shortages, high unemployment, a weak education and health system as well as frequent natural disasters such as droughts and floods are causing great distress,” wrote the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development in its assessment.

And further: “Agriculture cannot feed the population, dependence on imports is increasing. The country’s oil and gas reserves will be exhausted in the foreseeable future. Two thirds of the population are dependent on humanitarian aid.” According to the UN, children are particularly affected.