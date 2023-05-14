Who are the top candidates of the major parties?

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

For the SPD Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte takes office. The 57-year-old lawyer took over the office after the 2019 election from his former roommate Carsten Sieling, who retired at the time due to the poor SPD election results. Bovenschulte quickly gained high approval ratings in the smallest federal state, especially through his prudent management of the corona pandemic. His party has therefore consistently tailored the election campaign to its top candidate, in which “Bovi” repeatedly picks up the guitar and sings himself. Most recently, the SPD was around 30 percent in the polls.

The CDU goes into the election campaign with the President of the Parliament, Frank Imhoff. The 54-year-old farmer is a veteran of the Bremen Union and belongs to its inner circle of power. In 2019, the CDU started with the IT entrepreneur Carsten Meyer-Heder, with whom the party was the strongest force in Germany for the first time Bremen became. The political newcomer, however, quickly became alienated with the processes in the citizenship and will soon also give up the CDU state presidency. Imhoff is considered an affable guy, but he didn’t make a name for himself in the election campaign. For the campaign, the party put the young CDU politician Wiebke Winter at his side as co-top candidate, who is advertised with Imhoff on posters as “tandem”. In the polls, the Union, which often had a difficult time in Bremen, is stable at around 27 percent.

And what about the other parties?

The green will compete as in 2019 with Maike Schaefer as the top candidate. The doctor of biology is Senator for Transport, Environment and Building. The Greens have had a great deal of influence in the previous Bremen government because, after the 2019 election, they were free to choose between a Jamaica coalition and a red-red-green alliance. At the top of the party, significant forces tended towards a CDU-led government, but the left-wing party base clearly favored the SPD and implemented this alliance. From their position of strength, the Greens were able to wring many concessions from the SPD and push through ambitious climate protection plans.



They are still governing together: Economics Senator Kristina Vogt, Mayor Andreas Bovenschulte and Transport Senator Maike Schaefer

:



Image: Patrick Slesiona



In the meantime, however, this policy has met with a noticeable rejection in the city, especially in the transport sector. Traffic Senator Schaefer herself has to struggle with reservations. When she was nominated, she received a mixed result, and according to the opinion polls, she is not well regarded by the population either. The latest polls put the Greens at 13 percent in Bremen – if that were the case, that would be a bad result that Schaefer is unlikely to survive politically.







For The left Kristina Vogt takes over again. The Economics Senator has been leading the Bremen Left Party for years with a pragmatic course based on Bodo Ramelow and enjoys respect even among entrepreneurs. As part of the Left Party’s first government participation in West Germany, Vogt caused the heavily indebted state to abandon its consolidation course. However, the deep crisis of the federal party weighs heavily on the election campaign of the Bremen Left Party. In polls, however, the party has improved again to nine to ten percent.