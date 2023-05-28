Deutsche Wellei

05/27/2023 – 6:33 pm

In power for 20 years, Erdogan is the favorite and may remain in office until 2028. The final stretch of the campaign was marked by rhetoric against refugees from both the current president and the leader of the opposition, Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. ) the second round of its presidential election, which will decide whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been in power for 20 years, will remain in office until 2028, or whether the country will have an alternation of power embodied in Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, opposition candidate.

In the first round, held on May 14, Erdogan had 49.5% of the valid votes and Kilicdaroglu, 44.89%. The third most voted candidate was nationalist Sinan Ogan, who received 5.17% and declared support for Erdogan.

The election result is seen as a referendum on the Erdogan government, which under his management took an authoritarian and conservative-religious turn in the country of 85 million inhabitants, moved away from the West and closer to Russia.

According to the latest polls, Erdogan is at least five percentage points ahead of Kilicdaroglu.

More than 64 million people will be able to vote this Sunday. Of these, more than 3.4 million live abroad. In the first round, total voter turnout was 87% and abroad around 53%

refugees in focus

The issue of refugees in Turkey was one of the issues that most mobilized the two candidates in the campaign for the second round. Erdogan tried to associate Kiliçdaroglu with migrants and Kurdish militants – one of the parties that make up the opposition alliance is the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which has about 10% of the vote in the country.

Kiliçdaroglu, who campaigned in the first round calling for national unity, changed his speech in the final stretch and promised to expel millions of migrants and armed militants from the country. “As soon as I take power, I will send all the refugees away,” he said in his first speech after the first round.

This week, the opposition leader announced that he had received the support of an ultra-right group, which almost made the HDP abandon its alliance – the pro-Kurdish party said it had decided not to boycott the election as this would only help to lengthen the “regime of a man” by Erdogan. “It is wrong to try to make political gains at the expense of immigrants or refugees,” said Pervin Buldan, co-leader of the HDP.

Around 3.4 million Syrians currently live in Turkey, which is now home to the largest share of the estimated 5 million refugees from Syria worldwide.

Some observers point out that this is the dirtiest election campaign in Turkey in the country’s recent history. “I’ve followed dozens of campaigns since 1979, and I’ve never seen both candidates lying so blatantly like this,” said Can Dundar, former editor of the Cumhuriyet newspaper, now in exile in Germany.

risks in the economy

The election campaign took place amid the deterioration of some of Turkey’s economic pillars. Kiliçdaroglu promised to resolve the crisis with orthodox measures, rejected by Erdogan.

In June 2018, when Erdogan won his last election, a dollar was worth 4.5 lira. Last Friday, for the first time, a dollar was worth 20 lira. There are indications that many Turks are getting rid of their lira and buying gold and dollars, seeking to anticipate a possible currency devaluation after the election.

To try to hold the value of the currency, the Central Bank sold 25 billion dollars in one month, and Turkey’s net international reserve went into the red for the first time since 2002.

The Erdogan government’s slow response to February’s devastating earthquake in southeastern Turkey, which killed 50,000 people, is also another point of dissatisfaction among voters.

How is the political system in Türkiye?

The Republic of Turkey has been a parliamentary democracy since its inception in 1923. But Erdogan wanted to change that, and he did so in 2017 with the votes of his party, the conservative Islamist Justice and Development Party (AKP), and of the ultranationalist Nationalist Action Party (MHP).

With the 2018 elections, the shift to a presidential system was completed. Since then, the president has been the head of state and exercises executive power. The post of prime minister was abolished.

The president is directly elected every five years and has broad powers under the new system. He appoints and dismisses ministers and senior civil servants and chairs the government cabinet. The president also chooses the governors of the provinces, and the Minister of the Interior, the heads of provincial subdivisions. In practice, the president’s influence extends to local administration.

The president can also issue decrees and fill numerous positions in the judiciary, finance, and the education system. Also the most important positions in the secret service or in the powerful Diyanet religious authority are directly subordinated to the president.

The introduction of the presidential system also ended the requirement that the president be non-partisan – until then, the president was obliged to cut his political ties and govern neutrally. With the change, Erdogan was able to retain the presidency of the AKP, even as President of the Republic. A distinction between office and tenure almost no longer exists.

main alliances

Three party alliances play decisive roles in the election: Erdogan’s People’s Alliance, the Nation Alliance, of the main opposition bloc, led by the center-left Republican People’s Party (CHP), and the Union for Work and Freedom, led by the Party People’s Democratic Party (HDP), left-wing and pro-Kurdish.

The conservative Islamists AKP, who have ruled Turkey since their victory in the November 2002 parliamentary elections, head the People’s Alliance and are allied with the ultranationalist MHP, and two smaller parties, the Islamist and ultranationalist Greater Unity Party (BBP). and the Islamist Prosperity Party (YRP).

The People’s Alliance also includes the radical Islamist and pro-Kurdish Free Cause Party (Hüda-Par), which has links with Kurdish Hezbollah. Also orthodox Muslim communities, which have many members, openly support Erdogan, as they enjoy numerous privileges that they could lose in case of a change of government.

Parliamentary elections were held on May 14, along with the first round of presidential elections. Of the 600 seats in Parliament, the AKP won 267 seats, 28 less than in the last election. If Erdogan wins the election, he will turn to the ultranationalist MHP, which will have 50 seats and be the fourth largest force in the legislature, to pass bills.

The main opposition coalition, the National Alliance, is made up of six parties with very different political positions. The one from Kiliçdaroglu, which achieved the feat of bringing these formations together, is the CHP, which sees itself as the heir of the founder of the Republic of Turkey, Mustafa Kemal. The CHP won 169 seats in the May 14 parliamentary election – the second-largest strength in the new Parliament.

Also part of the opposition alliance is the nationalist O Bom Partido (IYI), led by Meral Aksener, who will be the fifth largest force, with 43 seats. They are joined by four other parties, which form the so-called Mesa dos Seis.

A third alliance, the Union for Work and Freedom, supports Kiliçdaroglu. The alliance’s leading party, the pro-Kurdish HDP, the third force in parliament, is involved in a banning court case on charges of terrorism. Thousands of party members are jailed on the same charge, and nearly all of the party’s mayors have lost office.

Popular Erdogan in Germany

The largest Turkish community abroad is in Germany, where around 1.5 million Turks are eligible to vote. In the first round, Erdogan had about 65% of the votes in the European country, against about 32% for Kiliçdaroglu.

Experts attribute this vote to historical reasons. Turkish immigration to Germany in the post-war period was mainly people from the interior of Anatolia, with a religious and conservative worldview.

The president of the Turkish Community in Germany, Gökay Sofuoglu, says that, in addition, Erdogan knew how to build a good structure among the Turkish community in Germany.

“He presented himself as someone who cares about the Turks in Germany,” he commented.

Sofuoglu says that many people of Turkish descent who have lived in Germany for years are confronted with racism on a daily basis. Therefore, especially among young people there is a kind of protest attitude, and these voters identify with Erdogan.

